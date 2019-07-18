Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service South Anchorage church of Christ's building 7800 Stanley Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Akers Jr. passed away at Providence Hospital on July 12, 2019, surrounded by his church family. Harry was born and grew up in the Canal Zone of Panama to Harry Akers Sr. and Pearl Ramona (Ferguson). He obtained tertiary degrees from the Colorado School of Mines (1954) and the University of Colorado (1956).

After a decade working with Dow Chemical in Michigan, Harry started working with the U.S. Geological Survey in 1974. In 1976, he transferred to Alaska, where he spent the rest of his career as a federal employee. In 2015, Harry received the Department of Interior's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Award. Harry never retired; he fully expected to return to work after his most recent hospital stay.

Harry valued his work, but he valued his faith more. Harry was an active participant in every activity at his home congregation, the South Anchorage church of Christ. Harry was known to his church family for his kindness, knowledge, generosity and, in his later years, for "raising cane" (lifting his cane above his head). Harry was active in mission work and made several trips to India. He also created a charitable organization known as Charindia with the aim of helping as many orphans and disadvantaged people as he possibly could. He was also an avid fisherman.

Having never married, Harry left behind no immediate blood relatives. However, he left behind many dear friends at the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management and his true family, the members of the church at South Anchorage and other churches of Christ throughout the state and the world.

A memorial service for Harry will be held at the South Anchorage church of Christ's building, 7800 Stanley Drive in Anchorage, Alaska, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Charindia or the church.

