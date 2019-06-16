Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Anchorage, Alaska, resident Harry William Eck, 103, passed peacefully on June 5, 2019, at the Palmer Alaska Veterans and Pioneers Home. Until recently, Harry lived independently and drove his own car to his birthday luncheon in early April.

Harry was born on April 8, 1916, in Chicago, Ill., to Frank and Grace Eck. He resided in Fox River Grove, Ill., from 1951 until moving to Alaska in 1996 with his wife of 55 years, Monica Agnes Carbray. Harry graduated from Chicago's Carl Schurz High School in 1934, and worked for Abercrombie & Fitch and its predecessor VL&A as a Buyer and Merchandise Manager from the mid-1930s until forming his own manufacturers representative business in 1957. He served in

Harry met his eternal partner, Monica, "Mo" or "Mona" to dad, Agnes Carbray, while skiing in the Laurentian Mountains of Quebec prior to WWII, and they married in 1947 upon his return. They raised three children: two daughters, Harmony Moser and Mary McCloud, residing in Anchorage and one son, Francis Eck, residing in Montague, Calif. Though Harry traveled extensively for his business, his first question upon arriving home Friday night to his growing family was "where are we going this weekend?". As an avid outdoorsman, Mona and the kids experienced our beautiful country at ground level, covering 49 of the 50 states (ex. Hawaii) and most of the Canadian Provinces. Both Harry and Mona had an engaging sense of humor ... when moving to Alaska in the mid-1990s, she joked "most people in their 80s are being carried out of Alaska in a box, but here we are moving in to Alaska in a box!" Mona preceded Harry in death in 2002.

Harry is survived by his two daughters, Harmony (Bob) Moser and Mary (Louis) McCloud, both of Anchorage; and son, Francis of Montague, Calif.; grandchildren include, Timothy Moser of Anchorage, Nicole McCloud of Anchorage, Christine McCloud of LaMarque, Texas, Augustine Eck of Roseville, Calif., Claire McCloud of Dickinson, Texas, Chelsea Eck of Washougal, Wash., and Kimberly McCloud of Anchorage; great-grandchildren include, Kevin and Christopher Venable of LaMarque, Texas, Christian McCloud and Gabrielle and Robert Gardner of Dickinson, Texas, Jerod Alexander of Anchorage and Jade Moser of Anchorage. "Why do we love you? We love you not only for the loving and supportive patriarch you have been to us, but for who we are for having been with you."

All that Harry would request is to donate your time to help someone enjoy and appreciate God's natural beauty. Arrangements are pending, being handled by Witzleben Legacy Funeral Home of Anchorage. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated by Fr. Scott Medlock of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Anchorage.



World War II in combat intelligence with the 25th Infantry Division "Tropical Lightning" 161st Regiment in the South Pacific, earning the Purple Heart and Bronze Star during his service. As an avid outdoorsman, he was one of the founding members of the Chicago Mountaineering Club in 1938, climbing many of our country's western peaks including the Tetons, and an organization that still actively ascends Alaskan peaks. Harry was an avid canoeist as well, traversing the Quetico Provincial Park and Boundary Waters Canoe Area his entire lifetime.

