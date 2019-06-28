Guest Book View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Cuddy Family Midtown Park 201 East 40th Avenue Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Harry Ross began singing with the angels on June 22, 2019.

Harry was born in San Francisco, Calif., on July 9, 1946, to Jesse Lee Hicks and Paul Ross. Harry's family migrated to Alaska in 1957. He graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1964. He married his first wife, Robbie Jean Waters, and to this union one son was born, Marcellus Lee Ross. He did briefly return to San Francisco for college, studying engineering. He eventually quit college and returned to Alaska to work at The Alaska Railroad Corporation. Harry moved up the ranks quickly and became the first black Conductor. He remained employed at The Alaska Railroad for nearly 51 and retired in February 2019.

Harry's lifelong passions were singing R&B music, riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, mentoring young people and spending time with family and friends.

Harry is survived by his loving wife, Janet Ross; his two sons, Marvelous Ross and James Ross; his grandsons, Paris Ross and Trayvon Ross; five great-grandchildren, Adonis, Alijah, Arize, Autumn and Ammanuel Ross; his sister, JudyAnn Young; his brother, Zachary Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Harry was preceded in death by his mother, Jesse Lee Foster; his godparents, Al and Bertha Davis; his sister, Patricia Davis; and stepdaughter, Avia Herring.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Cuddy Family Midtown Park, 201 East 40th Avenue, Anchorage, AK 99503. In lieu of flowers, please bring balloons for releasing during the ceremony.



