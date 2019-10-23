Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hazel Shirley Kampen. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E St Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Memorial service 11:00 AM Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hazel Shirley Kampen (nee Peterson) passed away peacefully at the home of Larry and Carol Kampen on Sunday, Oct 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was 88.

Hazel was a Christian and exemplified Christ living in her with her loving spirit and her warm hospitality. She loved visiting with family and friends and was loved by all who knew her.

Hazel was born on July 18, 1931, in Waubay, South Dakota. She attended school in Waubay and attended college in Augustana, South Dakota.

She married Earl Kampen in 1950. The couple moved to Burns, Wyoming where Earl worked for the railroad. They returned to South Dakota to farm and had two children, Linda and Larry, before moving to Woodburn, Oregon in 1953. Later the couple moved to Riddle, Oregon where Earl worked at a nickel mine.

In 1956, Hazel and Earl moved to San Manuel, Arizona and then to Yakima, Wash, in 1958.

In 1960, the young family moved to Aberdeen, Wash., where Hazel worked for Swanson's Grocery store. In 1963, they had their third child, Kenneth. The family moved to Sitka, Alaska in 1966 and Earl worked for Alaska Lumber and Pulp. In 1967, they had their 4th child, Kelly.

In 1968, the family packed up and moved to Kenai where Earl worked for a fertilizer plant. In Kenai, Hazel was involved with their church and with raising 4 children. She babysat a lot of kids in the neighborhood and worked as the 'lunch lady' at the Sears Elementary cafeteria. Later she worked for Alaska Aeronautical and Southcentral Air.

In 1997, Hazel and Earl moved to Anchorage to be near their children and grandchildren. In retirement they volunteered for RSVP in the winter and as campground hosts during the summer. Hazel knitted many dozens of hats that were given to children and adults in need.

Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Kampen; sister, Arlene Owen; daughter, Linda Lynn; and grandson, Nathan Kampen. She is survived by her sons, Larry Kampen(Carol), Ken Kampen(Janna) and Kelly Kampen(Amy); 9 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Anchorage on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Hazel Shirley Kampen (nee Peterson) passed away peacefully at the home of Larry and Carol Kampen on Sunday, Oct 20, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was 88.Hazel was a Christian and exemplified Christ living in her with her loving spirit and her warm hospitality. She loved visiting with family and friends and was loved by all who knew her.Hazel was born on July 18, 1931, in Waubay, South Dakota. She attended school in Waubay and attended college in Augustana, South Dakota.She married Earl Kampen in 1950. The couple moved to Burns, Wyoming where Earl worked for the railroad. They returned to South Dakota to farm and had two children, Linda and Larry, before moving to Woodburn, Oregon in 1953. Later the couple moved to Riddle, Oregon where Earl worked at a nickel mine.In 1956, Hazel and Earl moved to San Manuel, Arizona and then to Yakima, Wash, in 1958.In 1960, the young family moved to Aberdeen, Wash., where Hazel worked for Swanson's Grocery store. In 1963, they had their third child, Kenneth. The family moved to Sitka, Alaska in 1966 and Earl worked for Alaska Lumber and Pulp. In 1967, they had their 4th child, Kelly.In 1968, the family packed up and moved to Kenai where Earl worked for a fertilizer plant. In Kenai, Hazel was involved with their church and with raising 4 children. She babysat a lot of kids in the neighborhood and worked as the 'lunch lady' at the Sears Elementary cafeteria. Later she worked for Alaska Aeronautical and Southcentral Air.In 1997, Hazel and Earl moved to Anchorage to be near their children and grandchildren. In retirement they volunteered for RSVP in the winter and as campground hosts during the summer. Hazel knitted many dozens of hats that were given to children and adults in need.Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Kampen; sister, Arlene Owen; daughter, Linda Lynn; and grandson, Nathan Kampen. She is survived by her sons, Larry Kampen(Carol), Ken Kampen(Janna) and Kelly Kampen(Amy); 9 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Anchorage on Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close