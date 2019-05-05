Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Heather Bacus passed away while asleep on April 29, 2019, due to COPD. She was a much loved sister, mother and grandmother.

Heather was born and raised in Kodiak, Alaska. She was the youngest daughter of well-known Kodiak pioneers Bill and Doris Bacus. A Kodiak High School graduate, she came of age in the '60s and would be proud to be called a true flower child. Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix would be sad to hear of her passing.

Heather touched the lives of many as she served as an LPN at Providence Hospital Anchorage for many years. She also worked at Providence Center in Seward, Alaska. When her mother needed care Heather returned to Kodiak and cared for Doris until she passed. Heather loved cooking wonderful Sunday dinners followed by competitive family card games. Recently she had been living in Wasilla, Alaska, with her son and his family. She loved her two grandchildren very much. She enjoyed gardens, jigsaw puzzles and her favorite TV shows.

She is survived by her son, Jonathan Gordaoff and wife Melissa of Wasilla and their two children, Jonny and Lilli; her sister, Caroline and spouse Franco Venuti of Homer, Alaska; and brother, Billy Bacus and spouse Wendy Bundy of Kodiak, Alaska. She is also survived by cousins in Canada and nephews in Alaska.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Donations to the copdfoundation.org that will help find a cure for COPD in her memory would be appreciated.

