Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Heidi Tolton Chatterton, 43, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital after a brave fight against cancer.

Heidi was born on April 7, 1975, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to Stephen Paul Tolton and Elizabeth Louise West Tolton and called Anchorage, Alaska, home for nearly 30 years of her life.

She was an intelligent, determined and courageous woman with an energetic mind and caring spirit. She married her husband Gregory Chatterton in 1997, and they welcomed their first child later that year, Larrisa. Heidi spent more than a decade working for Alaska Airlines until their second child, Jackson, was born in 2008, followed by Isaac in 2010, and Karter in 2012. Heidi's fight with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE), a rare form of cancer led her to co-found The EHE Foundation in 2015 - a nonprofit organization dedicated to pursuing effective treatment for EHE and supporting patients and their families.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Greg; and four children, Larrisa, Jackson, Isaac and Karter; her parents, Stephen and Louise; mother-in-law, Sandy Chatterton; brothers, Tory (Suni), Christopher (Desiree) and Andy (Kellie); brother-in-law, Chris Chatterton; along with six nephews. Heidi is also survived by best friend Johanna Noble-Govaars, her constant companion until the very end. Heidi is preceded in death by her father-in-law, David Chatterton; her grandparents; and an uncle.

We love you, Squappy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11701 Puma Street, Anchorage, AK 99515. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The EHE Foundation in Heidi's memory, Heidi Tolton Chatterton, 43, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Hospital after a brave fight against cancer.Heidi was born on April 7, 1975, in Walnut Creek, Calif., to Stephen Paul Tolton and Elizabeth Louise West Tolton and called Anchorage, Alaska, home for nearly 30 years of her life.She was an intelligent, determined and courageous woman with an energetic mind and caring spirit. She married her husband Gregory Chatterton in 1997, and they welcomed their first child later that year, Larrisa. Heidi spent more than a decade working for Alaska Airlines until their second child, Jackson, was born in 2008, followed by Isaac in 2010, and Karter in 2012. Heidi's fight with epithelioid hemangioendothelioma (EHE), a rare form of cancer led her to co-found The EHE Foundation in 2015 - a nonprofit organization dedicated to pursuing effective treatment for EHE and supporting patients and their families.Heidi is survived by her husband, Greg; and four children, Larrisa, Jackson, Isaac and Karter; her parents, Stephen and Louise; mother-in-law, Sandy Chatterton; brothers, Tory (Suni), Christopher (Desiree) and Andy (Kellie); brother-in-law, Chris Chatterton; along with six nephews. Heidi is also survived by best friend Johanna Noble-Govaars, her constant companion until the very end. Heidi is preceded in death by her father-in-law, David Chatterton; her grandparents; and an uncle.We love you, Squappy.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 10 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 11701 Puma Street, Anchorage, AK 99515. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to The EHE Foundation in Heidi's memory, https://fightehe.org/donate-now/. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close