Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Louise "Pat" Dennerlein passed away quietly, at the age of 96, on Sunday, April 7, 2019.

Pat was born and raised in Queens, N.Y., but has been a longtime Alaska resident. During her banking career in New York, she became one of the first woman managers, opening several new bank branches on Long Island. Sewing was one of her favorite pastimes and passion along with her deep love for cats. Pat was an active member of St. John United Methodist, where she devoted many hours of her time. One of her proudest accomplishments in her life was to become "Nana" to so many extended family here in Anchorage.

She is survived by her daughter, Susan Radcliffe; son, Chip Dennerlein and his wife Bucky; grandchildren, Christopher Ford and his wife Courtney, and Claire Dennerlein Manson and her husband Paul; and her great-granddaughters, Phoebe and Iona.

Pat was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Dennerlein; and son-in-law, Dean Radcliffe.

The memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at St. John United Methodist.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Providence Horizon House, 4140 Folker Street, Anchorage, AK 99507. We want to thank the entire staff for their friendship, generosity, and excellent care of Pat the past six years. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close