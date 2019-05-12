Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 3:00 PM Resurrection Lutheran Seward , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

She was a child of the Ozarks and the Depression. Helen Joyce Gourley was delivered by her country doctor grandfather on July 28, 1924. She was fourth oldest of nine children to a farmer/laborer father and school teacher mother who loved Shakespeare. What they couldn't grow, they got from the land: squirrels, rabbits, possums, wild nuts and fruit. In the hardest of times they had water biscuits with water gravy. So began an extraordinary ordinary life.

As a secretary in California she met blue-eyed Marine Joe Wasson, who had just spent a year in hospital recovering from wounds in the Pacific. They were soon married and began a 47 year adventure. Joe's jobs with an oil company, welding and a contracting business took them to 12 different states. They had three children and together built six houses, the last in Emmett, Idaho, where Joe died in 1994. In 2009, Helen moved to Seward, Alaska, to be closer to family. She loved her little apartment with a view of Resurrection Bay, where she completed her childhood memoir "Ozark Girl."

Helen had so many interests she could never understand how anyone could be bored. She was devoted to family and church, was well-read, and had many talents in writing, cooking, sewing and gardening. She began life with a horse and wagon and ended with her computer. Helen lived independently before passing away on May 1, 2019, at Seward Providence from heart failure at age 94. She once said she hoped she could be brave when it came time to die, and she was very brave.

Helen is survived by her brother, Franklin Gourley of Houston, Mo.; and her children: daughter, Elizabeth Wasson of Butte, Mont.; daughter, Jennifer and Quentin Carr, their children Ann and Tony Sieminski, and great-grandsons Simon and Solomon; Joe Carr, all from Seward, Alaska, and Erin Carr of Fairbanks, Alaska; son, Dennis Wasson and family of Kaneohe, Hawaii; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held for Helen on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 3 p.m., at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Seward.

