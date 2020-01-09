Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Jane Reeder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Reeder, age 101, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019. Helen was born on Oct. 26, 1918, in Pillager, Minn., to Ona and Warren Burnham. Helen was one of four children, and at a young age the family moved to Nebraska.

While living in Nebraska she met and married Virgil Coleman and had four children: Barbara "Bobbi," Sonia "Sunny," William "Bill" and Rebecca "Becky."

Helen always dreamed of seeing Alaska. In 1965, Virgil was transferred from Sioux Army Depot in Sidney, Neb., to Fort Richardson, Anchorage, Alaska. In June 1966, Helen, two of her daughters and a family dog began their move to join Virgil by driving the Alcan.

After coming to Alaska, Helen was a civil service employee at Ft. Richardson in the supply department. Helen spent 22 years working at Ft. Richardson, retiring at the age of 70. During that time Virgil passed away and Helen met and married Roy Reeder. After retirement, Helen and Roy traveled around the U.S., making several trips over the Alaska Highway, as well as international trips, but always returned to Alaska.

Roy passed away and Helen continued to live in their home until the age of 96, when she decided to move into Marlow Manor assisted living, where she remained until her death. Helen enjoyed the companionship of other residents as well as the staff. Helen was an avid reader and enjoyed doing the daily word puzzles in the Anchorage Daily News and watching "Days of Our Lives" on TV. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Ona and Warren Burnham; her siblings, Ruth Schnitzer (Mark), Charles Burnham (Sue) and Willis Burnham; son-in-law, Steve (Butch) Novak; and granddaughter, Susan Harney. She is survived by her children, Bobbi Adamson (Jerry), Sunny Bacon, Bill Coleman (Gloria) and Becky Novak; three stepchildren; seven grandchildren; 12 great –grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews and friends who all dearly loved and deeply miss her. To know her was to love her.

