Helen Louise Kristiansen peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior and beloved husband on April 2, 2019. Helen was born on April 10, 1932 to Willard and Sara Adams in Montour Falls, New York where she grew up. She graduated valedictorian from Odessa High School in 1950 and went on to attend Fredonia State Teachers College.



Helen met her husband Sigurd while both were working at a summer resort in the Adirondack Mountains, during college. After they began dating, together they traveled to a Student Volunteer Movement Conference in 1951. While at the conference, they both pledged to serve the Lord as missionaries wherever God would lead them.



After earning his degree as an electrical engineer, Sigurd accepted a job with Eastman Kodak in Rochester, New York, where he was able to be near Helen at her college. They married on August 15, 1953. In order to fulfill their pledge, Sigurd studied and graduated from Union Theological Seminary while Helen finished her degree in Teaching with a major in English Literature from Hunter College in New York City. Sigurd was ordained and together they began ministry in rural Pennsylvania. Helen served in the church teaching Sunday school, leading Women's Bible studies and playing the piano.



In 1968, Sig read an ad in a magazine for ministers, seeking "man of faith and mechanical ability" to serve on St. Lawrence Island in Alaska. They immediately felt this was their opportunity to use their skills as well as their desire to serve as missionaries, as they had pledged together years before. Although, the Yukon Presbytery was skeptical of them taking their 4 children with the 5th on the way to remote Alaska, they still felt the desire and calling. They were honored to serve and become a part of the culture and communities of Gambell and Savoonga. Helen dedicated herself to ministry in Sunday School, children's afterschool programs, women's ministries, leading choirs and playing the piano and giving lessons. All this along with raising her 5 children.



As high schools were not in Alaskan villages at that time, Helen and Sig took their family to Washington State and ministered in the Yakima area while their older children completed high school. While there Helen was the primary teacher in a small Christian school where she had the opportunity to be passionate and creative and loved teaching.



Helen and Sig felt called to return to ministry on St Lawrence Island in 1982. Helen resumed children's programs and music ministry as well as teaching Kindergarten in Savoonga. Then In 1986, they moved to Nome to volunteer ministering to people of St. Lawrence Island there. Helen also worked for the Infant Learning Program, the Senior Services Program and the US Post Office.



After retiring, Helen and Sig enjoyed traveling in their motorhome visiting friends and churches that had supported their ministry. It wasn't long before felt drawn to minister again while visiting their children who lived in Nome, Alaska, and they served the Covenant Church in White Mountain for 2 years. They then resumed traveling and some interim ministry in their home state of New York.



In 1999 while again visiting their children who lived in Palmer, Alaska they felt their love for Alaska and decided to settle there. They both continued to volunteer in ministries. Helen was passionate in volunteering with Kairos prison ministry with women at Highland Mountain where she was currently serving her 14th year. She also enjoyed playing music for the Palmer Adult Day Services as well as at Mat-Su Regional Hospital. She also loved her connections with her dear friends at the Palmer Senior Center and in her women's groups, Joy Keepers and 65 Alive.



Helen was humble, kind, and a loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend to all and will be dearly missed. Helen is survived by, daughter Sarah (Leroy Seppilu), son Daniel (Marie), son Karsten (Amy), daughter Karen (Phil Ballard) and daughter Joy Kristiansen. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

