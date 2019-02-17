Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Helen Babowitcz Marshall passed away peacefully at her home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Jan. 29, 2019, while under hospice care.

She is survived by Erhard Krinke, a German immigrant and her loving partner of 48 years. Helen is also survived by three cousins: Jane Geboski and her family who are currently living in Latham, N.Y., Kathryn Killian and her family who are currently living in Watervaliet, N.Y., and Joseph Revolinsky who is currently living in New Brunswick, N.J.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary (Jarosz) and John Babowitcz; and her paternal and maternal grandparents, Kathyrn and Theodore and Tessie and Albert.

She grew up in the suburbs of Cohoes, N.Y., as an only child. Helen was a graduate of Cohoes High School and Mildred Elley Secretarial School in Albany, N.Y. She was an adventurous, independent and strong woman who traveled to Alaska in 1957 with a girlfriend and made the decision to stay. She returned briefly to New York to let her parents know she was confidant she could find work in Alaska and planned to return.

Initially, Helen ended up working for the Municipality of Anchorage Telephone Company, a career she had held with Bell Telephone Company in New York. She met the love of her life, Erhard, when he was referred by a friend to do construction work on her home. After working for the telephone company, she worked for Northern Supply on Post Road until they closed their business, then J.C. Penny in the personnel department before returning to the Municipality of Anchorage to work in the Purchasing Department. She worked for the Municipality of Anchorage for more than 10 years before retiring.

Helen survived the 1964 quake and sheltered neighbors and friends during the recovery. She has remained in the same lovely downtown home she has shared with Erhard for almost 50 years. Together, she and Erhard have lived a quiet life that included a love of hiking all over Alaska and bird watching. She enjoyed planting flowers in her yard and said she "never met flower" she didn't like. Geraniums were a favorite, as well as sweet pea, marigold, forget-me-not, cosmos and whatever else caught her eye during one of her many summer trips to the local greenhouses. Helen shared that she "loved Alaska from the first time I set foot" in Alaska and continued to love it even after living through two big earthquakes.

She will be remembered by her family and friends in small ceremony at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel, 737 E Street in Anchorage, on Feb. 20, 2019, at 6 p.m. Burial will be at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, 535 East Ninth Avenue in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to her favorite charity, Covenant House, is preferred.



