Lifelong Alaskan Helen Osborne, 102, passed away peacefully on her birthday, December 4, 2019, at The Anchorage Pioneer Home where she resided for the past several years.



A remembrance will be held in the Tundra Room at The Pioneer Home on December 27, 2019, at 1:00 pm.



Helen was born in 1917 along with her sister Mary (Patterson) and it was believed they were the first set of twins born in Anchorage. Her mother Mary Davis McDannel, was a prominent Anchorage businesswomen who ran a local Boarding House at the site on 4th Avenue where the State Court House is now located. Everyone in town doted on the twins and if they strayed a little too far from home someone always brought them back.



In 1940 Helen married Calvin Osborne Sr. who was an engineer for the Alaska Railroad. They raised five children in several locations around South Central Alaska.



Helen loved children, taking in several, other than her own, to help care for and raise over the years. She also loved animals and a couple of dogs and cats were always underfoot. A kind and gentle spirit - She loved God and never met anybody she didn't like.



Helen is survived by her sister Lucy Whitehead; daughters Thelma Sinnett, Linda Hood (Jerry), Merla Christiani (Jim) and eleven Grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her sister Mary Patterson; Brother Casey McDannel; husband Calvin Osborne Sr. and sons Calvin Jr. and Charlie Osborne.



Helen will be interred next to her Husband at a later date.





