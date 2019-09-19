Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Viewing 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 View Map Service 3:00 PM Mark Homestead Send Flowers Obituary

Helena Dimmick Mark, 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at her home in Willow, Alaska, just three days after celebrating her 71st birthday with her family.

A viewing will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska. This will be followed by a home service and burial at the Mark Homestead at 3 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a potluck at the Mark Homestead; please bring a dish to share.

Helena was born to Gordan and Mary Dimmick on Sept. 6, 1948, in Shishmaref, Alaska. She grew up in Deering, Alaska, and moved throughout Alaska during her life. She settled in Willow, where she would spend the rest of her days.

Helena worked as an accountant at NANA, Norton Sound Regional Hospital and Southcentral Foundation for most of her career. She spent her retirement days enjoying life as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.

Sewing, reading, hunting and fishing and simply being outdoors were some of her favorite activities.

Helena is survived by her husband, Lincoln Mark; her daughters, Krystiana Mark, Jesse Merculief, Lynn Larsen and Sharon Morningstar and her husband Todd Morningstar; her sons, Shawn Reynolds and his wife Drew Reynolds, Sigfried Larsen, Michael Larsen, Byron Larsen and Perry Larsen and his wife Vanessa Larsen; her grandchildren, Jennifer Morningstar, Daphne Morningstar, Autumn Morningstar, Jason Reynolds, Sierra Reynolds, Alex Reynolds, Shawn Reynolds Jr., Christopher Reynolds, Ethan Larsen, Lynette Larsen, Sterling Larsen, Tristan Larsen, Kallina Larsen, Anthony Larsen, Liam Larsen and Kaya Larsen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Helena is preceded in death by her sons, Karl Reynolds and Darrell Larsen; her parents, Gordan and Mary Dimmick; her brothers, Gordan Dimmick, Ernest Dimmick, Roy Dimmick, Harold Dimmick and Perry Dimmick; and her sister, Viola Dimmick.

If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel by Sept. 21, 2019, at or before 2 p.m. Helena Dimmick Mark, 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019, at her home in Willow, Alaska, just three days after celebrating her 71st birthday with her family.A viewing will be held on Sept. 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel, 1015 South Check Street in Wasilla, Alaska. This will be followed by a home service and burial at the Mark Homestead at 3 p.m. Afterwards, there will be a potluck at the Mark Homestead; please bring a dish to share.Helena was born to Gordan and Mary Dimmick on Sept. 6, 1948, in Shishmaref, Alaska. She grew up in Deering, Alaska, and moved throughout Alaska during her life. She settled in Willow, where she would spend the rest of her days.Helena worked as an accountant at NANA, Norton Sound Regional Hospital and Southcentral Foundation for most of her career. She spent her retirement days enjoying life as a homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.Sewing, reading, hunting and fishing and simply being outdoors were some of her favorite activities.Helena is survived by her husband, Lincoln Mark; her daughters, Krystiana Mark, Jesse Merculief, Lynn Larsen and Sharon Morningstar and her husband Todd Morningstar; her sons, Shawn Reynolds and his wife Drew Reynolds, Sigfried Larsen, Michael Larsen, Byron Larsen and Perry Larsen and his wife Vanessa Larsen; her grandchildren, Jennifer Morningstar, Daphne Morningstar, Autumn Morningstar, Jason Reynolds, Sierra Reynolds, Alex Reynolds, Shawn Reynolds Jr., Christopher Reynolds, Ethan Larsen, Lynette Larsen, Sterling Larsen, Tristan Larsen, Kallina Larsen, Anthony Larsen, Liam Larsen and Kaya Larsen; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Helena is preceded in death by her sons, Karl Reynolds and Darrell Larsen; her parents, Gordan and Mary Dimmick; her brothers, Gordan Dimmick, Ernest Dimmick, Roy Dimmick, Harold Dimmick and Perry Dimmick; and her sister, Viola Dimmick.If you would like to send flowers, please send them to Alaskan Heritage Memorial Chapel by Sept. 21, 2019, at or before 2 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close