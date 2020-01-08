Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Henri Louis Sadrin. View Sign Service Information St Patrick's Church 2111 Muldoon Rd Anchorage, AK 99504 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Patrick's Parish Send Flowers Obituary

Henri Sadrin passed away on Jan. 3, 2020, at Prestige Care in Anchorage, Alaska, where he spent the last two weeks of his life. Although he had weakened physically, Henri's mind was still sharp. Up until a month ago, he enjoyed monitoring the stock market and day trading, shopping on Amazon and reviewing French news sites.

Born in Marseille, France, Henri studied electrical engineering, then joined the French Naval/Submarine Service during World War II. In 1944, he moved to the United States for flight training and became a naturalized citizen. Henri started working for Air France in New York City, where he met Magda Labastida, a translator for the United Nations originally from Mexico. They married and about a decade later, the airline transferred Henri to Anchorage, where he worked as a flight dispatcher until his retirement in the mid-1980s.

They lived in the Turnagain neighborhood until Magda's passing in 2002. Henri then moved to Chester Park Cooperative in Muldoon, where he was known for his love of gardening and for tinkering in the facility's wood shop.

He met his second love, Rosemary Wiese, also a Chester Park resident and, although in their 80s at the time, they spent the next eight years dating like teenagers. Henri even bought a red Mercedes convertible and, wearing his ascot and Rosemary her headscarf and big sunglasses, they looked like Hollywood royalty. He remained close to Rosemary's family after her passing in 2010, and her daughter, Dana Klinkhart, called him her surrogate father. Henri's friends also included many at St. Patrick's Parish, where he was an active member.

Henri will forever be remembered for his compassion and curiosity of the world.

Henri is preceded in death by his wife, Magda Sadrin; and dear friend, Rosemary Wiese.

He is survived by his sister, Josette Sadrin who lives in France along with nieces, Nicole and Francoise D'Escrivan; his nieces and nephews in Mexico, Angelica Trujillo Nava, Mario Louis Trujillo Nava, Alejandra Trujillo Nava and Alejandra Trujillo Nava; and his Alaska friends who are family, Ed and Dana Klinkhart, John and Ingrid Klinkhart, Glen Klinkhart, Deanna Vlad, Scott and Maria Elena Medlock and all of their children.

A memorial Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m.

