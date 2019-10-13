Born March 9, 1938 in Baltimore, MD, to the late Charles H. and Mildred E. Conlan, Herb lived in Maryland and Pennsylvania for the first 18 years of his life and graduated from Steelton High School in 1956.
Herb worked as an Electrician's Assistant at Bethlehem Steel while serving in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard from 1956 to 1958. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, in 1958, retiring as a Technical Sergeant in 1978.
Herb first served at Keesler AFB, MS, where he met and married his wife of 58 years, Marilyn F. Conlan, on September 3, 1961. He also served at Chateauroux Air Station, France, Athens Air Base, Greece, Scott AFB, IL, the USAF Academy, CO, and retired from military service at Elmendorf AFB, AK. Following his military service, Herb worked for Alyeska Pipeline Service Company as a Pipeline Operations Technician,
retiring in 1995. Herb was an active member of American Legion Jack Henry Post 1 in Anchorage for many years, serving in several Post and Department of Alaska offices. Herb was active for many years with the Fraternal Order of Eagles, holding both Aerie and Grand Aerie offices, and a founding member of Aerie 4207 in Anchorage.
He is preceded by his son, David Conlan. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn, daughter-in-law, Sherlyn Conlan and her three children, Michael, Christina and Rachael (Oklahoma); son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Rebecca Conlan and their son, Cameron (Virginia); son, Stephan Conlan and his daughters, Stephanie and Jamie (Alaska); brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Sue Conlan; and sister and brother-in-law, Maryellen and George Taylor (Maryland).
Funeral services will be held at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 2800 O'Malley Road, Anchorage, Alaska 99507, on October 15, 2019, at 9:30 a.m., with a burial service at Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Flowers may be sent to Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019