Service Information
Homer United Methodist Church
770 E End Rd
Homer, AK 99603
(907) 235-8528
Memorial service
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
770 East End Road
Homer , AK

Herb Middleton passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.

Herb was born in Greenbelt, Md., on Dec. 15, 1938, to parents Henry and Lulu Middleton. In 1948, the family drove north on the Alaska Highway to build a home near Fritz Creek on the Kenai Peninsula, where the family successfully attained a patent on their homestead.

Herb studied civil engineering at University of Alaska Fairbanks, followed by a distinguished career in engineering, from which he retired at the age of 76. Herb worked road projects over the entire state of Alaska. He managed numerous projects up and down the eastern seaboard of the U.S., from Bath, Maine, to Dallas, Texas, and many cities in between. He also worked a big project in Cairo, and an airport in Okinawa. Point of pride for Herb was the time he spent on Bradley Lake Project across the bay from Homer, Alaska.

Herb made his final move back to Homer in 2018. He lived the last year and ½ of his life being busy and working hard. He spent his time cutting trees for firewood, lawn mowing, reading and sharing stories of his adventures. Herb had a soft and loving heart for children and had joyful times with the toddlers in the family.

Herb is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Lulu Middleton; his son, Daren; and brother, King Middleton.

He is survived by brothers, Jeff (Janet) Middleton, Tim (Joyce) Middleton; and sisters, Jane Middleton, Pam (Steve) Hooker and Cindy Graham; ex-partner, Sharon Moreland of Harrogate, Tenn.; and will be missed also by many nieces and nephews.

