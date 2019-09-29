Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman Arnold Schmidt. View Sign Service Information Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-345-2244 Service 2:00 PM Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery Celebration of Life 2:45 PM - 4:30 PM Anchorage Funeral Home & Crematory 1800 Dare Ave. Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Herman A. Schmidt, age 99, peacefully passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was surrounded by his caregivers and family. Herman was born on Sept. 7, 1920, in Hanover, Kan., to Herman H. and Mamie Schmidt (Mika). Herman lived in Kansas until he moved to Southern California to join his older sisters. He served in the military from 1942-1945. Herman was a Master Sergeant in the Army and was sent to North Africa, Italy, the Philippines and Japan.

Herman was the youngest of five children, all of who have preceded him in death. Herman married Selma B. Schmidt (Sokoloff) on Sept. 3, 1943, and was married to her for 71 years until her death in September 2014.

He started his career with a title company and then worked in the oil industry for Continental Oil Company and then British Petroleum (BP). He worked for BP as a Landman for 25 years, from 1960-1985, when he retired. He moved with BP from Los Angeles, Calif., to Manhattan, N.Y., and then in 1970 he was transferred to Anchorage, and continued to live there until his death. He was very proud of the fact that he was responsible for acquiring land parcel leases with the State of Alaska for the oil production at Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope.

Herman had many interests including hiking, biking, camping with his kids and gardening. Herman always had the best lawn and flowers on the block. He and his wife walked the malls in Anchorage early in the morning for many years. Exercise and staying in shape was very important to him. He took many night classes in subjects such as: painting, sculpture, woodworking and Spanish. He loved to dance and listen to all kinds of music especially music with a Latin beat. He had a great sense of humor.

Herman is survived by his three children, Richard A. Schmidt (Jan) of Anchorage; Nancy B. Blair (Steve), of Chico, Calif., and Robin A. Forsyth (Charlie) of Tigard, Ore. Herman is also survived by his four grandchildren and two great-grandsons, Amy Hansen, Erik Schmidt, Lindsay Forsyth-Rogers, Grant Forsyth and Carter and Blake Hansen. Herman cherished seeing his family together, and his family will miss him dearly.

Private Family Burial Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow, from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the Anchorage Funeral Home Chapel, 1800 Dare Avenue in Anchorage. Herman A. Schmidt, age 99, peacefully passed away on Sept. 14, 2019, at his home in Anchorage, Alaska. He was surrounded by his caregivers and family. Herman was born on Sept. 7, 1920, in Hanover, Kan., to Herman H. and Mamie Schmidt (Mika). Herman lived in Kansas until he moved to Southern California to join his older sisters. He served in the military from 1942-1945. Herman was a Master Sergeant in the Army and was sent to North Africa, Italy, the Philippines and Japan.Herman was the youngest of five children, all of who have preceded him in death. Herman married Selma B. Schmidt (Sokoloff) on Sept. 3, 1943, and was married to her for 71 years until her death in September 2014.He started his career with a title company and then worked in the oil industry for Continental Oil Company and then British Petroleum (BP). He worked for BP as a Landman for 25 years, from 1960-1985, when he retired. He moved with BP from Los Angeles, Calif., to Manhattan, N.Y., and then in 1970 he was transferred to Anchorage, and continued to live there until his death. He was very proud of the fact that he was responsible for acquiring land parcel leases with the State of Alaska for the oil production at Prudhoe Bay on the North Slope.Herman had many interests including hiking, biking, camping with his kids and gardening. Herman always had the best lawn and flowers on the block. He and his wife walked the malls in Anchorage early in the morning for many years. Exercise and staying in shape was very important to him. He took many night classes in subjects such as: painting, sculpture, woodworking and Spanish. He loved to dance and listen to all kinds of music especially music with a Latin beat. He had a great sense of humor.Herman is survived by his three children, Richard A. Schmidt (Jan) of Anchorage; Nancy B. Blair (Steve), of Chico, Calif., and Robin A. Forsyth (Charlie) of Tigard, Ore. Herman is also survived by his four grandchildren and two great-grandsons, Amy Hansen, Erik Schmidt, Lindsay Forsyth-Rogers, Grant Forsyth and Carter and Blake Hansen. Herman cherished seeing his family together, and his family will miss him dearly.Private Family Burial Services will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Angelus Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will follow, from 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., at the Anchorage Funeral Home Chapel, 1800 Dare Avenue in Anchorage. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close