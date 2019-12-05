Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Herman S. Foster. View Sign Service Information Worlein Funeral Home 1801 4Th St Nw Austin , MN 55912 (507)-433-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

Herman Samuel Foster, age 95, of Neosho, Mo., formerly of Austin, Minn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo., due to heart failure.

Herman was born on May 28, 1924, in Dexter, Minn., to William and Ida (Braaten) Foster. He attended country school and graduated from Grand Meadow High School, Grand Meadow, Minn., in 1943. Following high school, Herman enlisted into the United States

Survivors include his children, Wayne Foster of LaCrosse, Wis., Roberta Foster of Neosho, Mo., Wesley (Mary Ann) Foster of King Salmon, Alaska, and William (Rocio) Foster of Naknek, Alaska; three grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew and Thomas; brother, David; and sisters, Wilma and Alice. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida Foster; wife, Mabel Foster in 2018; brother, Louis; and sisters, Irene, Viola and Bernice.

It was Herman's wish to donate his body to the Mayo Clinic's Anatomical Bequest Program in Rochester, Minn., to further the medical education and research mission of Mayo Clinic.

A joint memorial service for Herman and Mabel Foster is planned for later in 2020. Worlein Funeral Home of Austin is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.worlein.com.

