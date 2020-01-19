Hilary Rose Fisher, 38, died on Jan. 4, 2020, in Anchorage, Alaska. No formal service is planned.
Hilary was a third-generation Alaskan and proud to live in Anchorage. She attended Dimond High School and was a graduate of Purdue University. She worked for a time in marketing at ACS, and currently was co-owner and operations manager of the Once in a Blue Moose stores, a family business.
Her baton twirling teammates, her Dimond High friends, her college buddies, her fellow pirates at the Renaissance Faire, her pool-shooting league mates, her fellow Saints' Room sports fans, her many vendors, business associates and employees, her extended family and her fiance Andrew and his family - she loved us all and we couldn't help loving her in return.
Hilary packed much life into her far too brief time with us. She was bright and vivacious and good at making friends. She befriended people on ferries and airplanes, in restaurants or wherever she found them. She had met the love of her life and was busy making wedding plans. She will be missed by her family and her many, many dear friends.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020