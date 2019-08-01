Hilda Anaya (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Legacy Funeral Homes & Cremation Services - Witzleben Chapel
1707 S. Bragaw St.
Anchorage, AK
99508
(800)-820-1682
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
5:30 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe church
Obituary
Hilda Anaya passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born on Feb. 2, 1952, in Mexico. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Myriam Macias; her son, Ricardo Anaya; and five grandkids, Leslie Franquez, Enrique Franquez, Izabel Anaya, Romero Anaya and Leo Anaya.
Hilda was very involved in Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. One day she decided to incorporate her Aztec dances to Our Lady of Guadalupe feast.
A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe church on Aug. 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Legacy Witzleben Funeral Home. To share words of comfort with the family, visit www.legacyalaska.com.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019
