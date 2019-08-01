Hilda Anaya passed away on July 28, 2019. She was born on Feb. 2, 1952, in Mexico. She leaves behind her beloved daughter, Myriam Macias; her son, Ricardo Anaya; and five grandkids, Leslie Franquez, Enrique Franquez, Izabel Anaya, Romero Anaya and Leo Anaya.
Hilda was very involved in Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral. One day she decided to incorporate her Aztec dances to Our Lady of Guadalupe feast.
A celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe church on Aug. 2, 2019, at 5:30 p.m.
