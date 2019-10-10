Guest Book View Sign Service Information Janssen's Eagle River Funeral Home 16421 Brooks Loop Road Eagle River , AK 99577 (907)-696-3741 Service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Eagle River Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Reyes Zuniga, 87, passed away in her Eagle River, Alaska, home on Oct. 4, 2019. She was born on Dec. 6, 1931, in San Antonio, Texas.

Hope started her journey to Alaska on Aug. 30, 1967, where she became a resident of Eagle River. Hope started her career at Kelly Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, where she became a mechanic learner aircraft engineer. While Hope was at Elmendorf Air Force Base she worked for housing supply. In 1980, she switched to working with the Army Federal Service with MTMC at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

Hope's hobbies included fishing, sewing and playing cards. She was a member of the St. Andrews Catholic Church community.

Hope is survived by her daughter, Angela Harris of Eagle River; her son, Ronald Zuniga of Eagle River; son-in-law, David Harris of Eagle River; grandsons, Troy Harris of Eagle River and Rodney Zuniga of Decatur, Texas, with his wife Megan Zuniga; great-grandchildren, Norah Zuniga and Bennett Zuniga, both of Decatur; brother, Oscar Reyes and sister-in-law, Hope Reyes in San Antonio; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Hope was a loving and giving person. She loved her family, especially her grandsons and great-grandchildren. She gave many donations to various charities.

Her service will be held at St. Andrews Eagle River, at 11 a.m., on Oct. 11, 2019, and her burial will be at Fort Richardson on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. Arrangements are made with Janssen Funeral Homes.



