He is remembered as a man of integrity and impeccable work ethic, which carried over to his hobby of fixing and restoring vehicles and tractors. He is known for his gardening ability and not letting you leave from a visit without giving you the best hug. He taught and lived that you should let your work do the talking for you.

On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Horace Neal Cabiness went to Heaven. He will be forever loved and missed by his wife of 60 years, Linda; daughter, Daffy; sons, Neal (Cheryl), Dwight (Annie) and Dusty (Debra); and grandchildren, Jason (Stephanie), Sarah (Bryce), Tiffany (Brian), Brandi, Celeste (Austin), Katie (Dan), Jennifer (Michael), Grace, Emily, Mallory and Kylie.

Please join our family in celebration of his life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., at the home of his son Dusty Cabiness: [email protected] . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a Parkinson's foundation. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 5, 2019

