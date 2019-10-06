Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Hunt. View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Memorial service 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM Alaska Aviation Museum Lake Hood , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Howard John "Mike" Hunt, age 97, passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family. Howard was born on Jan. 16, 1922, in Polk City, Iowa. He was an Alaskan pioneer who came to Alaska in 1949 to establish a new airline - Air Transport Associates (ATA). Howard and his wife, Ruth, along with their three young daughters, homesteaded 40 acres in the Anchorage bowl area. Ruth passed away in 1962. Howard then married Carol Pierce, who had a daughter and, later, Howard and Carol had a son.

Throughout his life, Howard's love of flying took him all around the world. He was a ferry pilot in World War II with the Army Air Corps, flying every type of plane the army had in its inventory including the B-17, "Memphis Belle." In 2018, Howard was honored at the 75th anniversary ceremony celebrating the restoration of the Memphis Belle. He was the last known surviving pilot to have flown the Belle on a 10-day bond drive from Spokane, Wash., to Tampa, Fla., at the end of WWII.

Airplanes, especially warbirds, were his passion. He helped finance the restoration of three warbirds and eventually donated them to the Alaska Wing of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF). These warbirds are hangared in Anchorage and are proudly flown at air shows around Alaska. On many Saturdays during the summer months in Anchorage, one warbird, the BT-13, is available for paid rides. These rides support the upkeep and maintenance of the warbirds.

Howard is survived by his sister, Virginia Silver; daughters, Nancy (Jim), Barbara, Diane (Tony) and Dashelle; son, Howard; grandchildren, Terry, Tracee, Gary, Carlie, Karilynn, John, Kelly, Jack, Denise, Elizabeth, Caroline and Trinity; 15 great-grandchildren; and nieces, Maxine (Don), Kathy and Jan (Roger).

A memorial service will be held at the Alaska Aviation Museum at Lake Hood, on Oct. 12, 2019, from noon to 4 p.m. At noon, the CAF warbirds will perform a flyover in the missing man formation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alaska Aviation Museum or the Commemorative Air Force.

"Let's keep those warbirds flying." Howard "Mike" Hunt would be pleased.



