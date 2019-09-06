Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hugh B. Schroeder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hugh "Baze" Basil Schroeder was born on Aug. 29, 1971, to Margaret "Meg" and Hugh "Hudy" Schroeder in Dillingham, Alaska.

As a child he loved playing with his cousins getting into mischief and spending time with his family. Baze wrestled for the Wolverines throughout high school, and graduated in '89. He was always proud of his collection of guns, Chevy trucks and snow-gos, and had the grandest times rippin' around and practicing his marksmanship.

He spent much of his life with his high school sweetheart and first love, Mary, with whom he had three children: Tiera, Sarah and Torin. His world revolved around his family, both near and far. He took his fatherly duties very seriously, attending ball games, tournaments, award ceremonies, lunches, assemblies, graduations and every celebration in between. Baze was a dedicated school bus driver and instructor, and loved when kids would recognize him as their bus driver. He was also a skilled commercial vehicle operator, and helped build many roads in Dillingham, including the airport. He also had plans to continue operating his cab business, Westside Taxi. During the summer as a young man he commercial fished on a drift boat with his dad, and later went on to fish Ekuk Beach, where his mom fished. He soon took over the operation in Ekuk, and ran it successfully for many years, most recently with his kids.

Anyone who knew Baze knows that he was the kindest, most genuine, giving soul. He would do anything for his loved ones, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Incredibly selfless, he always put others before himself, and never wanted anyone's heart to hurt on his account. He worked hard, and was proud of the life that he had made for himself. Baze had the best jokes, loved to make people laugh and was notorious for corny "dad jokes." He also enjoyed cooking, especially when he could share the product with loved ones. At the end of the day, Baze would cherish every sunset, racing to take pictures as the beauty emerged.

Baze was preceded in death by his grandparents Bertha and Herman Schroeder Sr. and the Very Reverend Basil and Matushka Helen Sifsof; uncles, Leonti Sifsof, Lawrence "Lorry" Sifsof, Morris Lopez, Herman Schroeder Jr., Roscoe Schroeder, Glen Schroeder, William "Boykey" Sifsof, Chuck Nielsen and Fred Nelson; aunties, Doris Sifsof, Lona Schroeder and Anna Nielsen; godchild, Anya Sifsof; and cousins, Marlene "Beebucks" Andrews, Crystal Sifsof, Melvin "Duffy" Schroeder Jr., Randy Schroeder, Nolan Foster, Vince Sifsof, Val Sifsof and Mathew Blair.

He is survived by his parents, Meg and Hudy Schroeder; his children, Tiera, Sarah and Torin Schroeder; his first love, Mary Barnes; uncles, Victor Sifsof, Ernie Sifsof, Melvin Schroeder, Wayne Schroeder, Mickey Foster and Billy Backford; aunties, Barbara Lopez, Helen "Tootsie" Foster, Marlene Schroeder, Dorothy Ward, Jane Sifsof and Lucy Nelson; godchildren, Arthur "AJ" Johnson and Carissa Larson; numerous first cousins, including Maureen Lopez, Bernie Lopez, Sandra Kemp, Robert "Robbie" Schroeder, Jimmy, Trina, Bryan, VG, and Ashley Sifsof, Teresa Seybert and Arla and Dennis Johnson; and many nieces and nephews, including Devin Johnson, Danielle Kemp, Scharell Anderson, Kim Seybert, Kahlen Savo, and Kylee and Braden Sifsof. Hugh "Baze" Basil Schroeder was born on Aug. 29, 1971, to Margaret "Meg" and Hugh "Hudy" Schroeder in Dillingham, Alaska.As a child he loved playing with his cousins getting into mischief and spending time with his family. Baze wrestled for the Wolverines throughout high school, and graduated in '89. He was always proud of his collection of guns, Chevy trucks and snow-gos, and had the grandest times rippin' around and practicing his marksmanship.He spent much of his life with his high school sweetheart and first love, Mary, with whom he had three children: Tiera, Sarah and Torin. His world revolved around his family, both near and far. He took his fatherly duties very seriously, attending ball games, tournaments, award ceremonies, lunches, assemblies, graduations and every celebration in between. Baze was a dedicated school bus driver and instructor, and loved when kids would recognize him as their bus driver. He was also a skilled commercial vehicle operator, and helped build many roads in Dillingham, including the airport. He also had plans to continue operating his cab business, Westside Taxi. During the summer as a young man he commercial fished on a drift boat with his dad, and later went on to fish Ekuk Beach, where his mom fished. He soon took over the operation in Ekuk, and ran it successfully for many years, most recently with his kids.Anyone who knew Baze knows that he was the kindest, most genuine, giving soul. He would do anything for his loved ones, and never hesitated to lend a helping hand. Incredibly selfless, he always put others before himself, and never wanted anyone's heart to hurt on his account. He worked hard, and was proud of the life that he had made for himself. Baze had the best jokes, loved to make people laugh and was notorious for corny "dad jokes." He also enjoyed cooking, especially when he could share the product with loved ones. At the end of the day, Baze would cherish every sunset, racing to take pictures as the beauty emerged.Baze was preceded in death by his grandparents Bertha and Herman Schroeder Sr. and the Very Reverend Basil and Matushka Helen Sifsof; uncles, Leonti Sifsof, Lawrence "Lorry" Sifsof, Morris Lopez, Herman Schroeder Jr., Roscoe Schroeder, Glen Schroeder, William "Boykey" Sifsof, Chuck Nielsen and Fred Nelson; aunties, Doris Sifsof, Lona Schroeder and Anna Nielsen; godchild, Anya Sifsof; and cousins, Marlene "Beebucks" Andrews, Crystal Sifsof, Melvin "Duffy" Schroeder Jr., Randy Schroeder, Nolan Foster, Vince Sifsof, Val Sifsof and Mathew Blair.He is survived by his parents, Meg and Hudy Schroeder; his children, Tiera, Sarah and Torin Schroeder; his first love, Mary Barnes; uncles, Victor Sifsof, Ernie Sifsof, Melvin Schroeder, Wayne Schroeder, Mickey Foster and Billy Backford; aunties, Barbara Lopez, Helen "Tootsie" Foster, Marlene Schroeder, Dorothy Ward, Jane Sifsof and Lucy Nelson; godchildren, Arthur "AJ" Johnson and Carissa Larson; numerous first cousins, including Maureen Lopez, Bernie Lopez, Sandra Kemp, Robert "Robbie" Schroeder, Jimmy, Trina, Bryan, VG, and Ashley Sifsof, Teresa Seybert and Arla and Dennis Johnson; and many nieces and nephews, including Devin Johnson, Danielle Kemp, Scharell Anderson, Kim Seybert, Kahlen Savo, and Kylee and Braden Sifsof. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close