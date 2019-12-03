Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Ianjon Gabriel Enoch Igluqpauraq Atanik Kupkana Brower passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at 4 p.m. Ianjon began his battle with colon cancer June 1, 2018, it quickly moved to stage 4. Ianjon kept a positive outlook and fought a good fight, but when the cancer progressed to his abdomen, it could not be treated. Ianjon was 25 years old and in his last year in college. He attended UAF but had to move to Anchorage for treatment and then took classes at UAA. Ianjon graduated from Barrow High School in 2012 and was awarded the Superintendent distinguished student award, commending him for exemplary qualities, citizenship and talent. Ianjon was also in the National Honor Society. He was a member of the BHS wrestling, track, and participated in band. Ianjon attended Rural Alaska Honors Institute (RAHI) for two summers, was a commentator for two Festival of Native Arts and was part of the native dance group. Ianjon was an avid gamer, he was part of the growing online gamer group in Fairbanks. Ianjon loved any outdoor activities, hiking, snowboarding. Ianjon had many friends and loved to be with a group participating. Ianjon worked for Video Bank, North Slope Borough Wildlife Department, ASRC Federal. One of the projects he worked on with his friend/classmate Sam George was a study on climate change and its' effects on the ice cellars on the North Slope.

Ianjon is survived by father, Johnnie Brower; mother, Eunice Brower; brothers, Nash Brower, George Brower, Jeremy Kunayak, Roger Kunayak Jr and his sister, Lelenia Rexford.

Memorial services will be held in Anchorage Nov. 30, 2019 and in Utqiagvik, Alaska- dates to be determined.

