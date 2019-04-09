Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Ida Bernadette "Idetta" Paulsen of Anchorage, Alaska, died on March 31, 2019, surrounded by her family. She grew up in Old Town Valdez, Alaska.

Idetta worked for the same company for the last 30 years, where her employers said, "she set a true example of unwavering dedication." Above all, Idetta was a very loving mother to her children, grandchildren, great-children and to all who entered her home. She instilled the love of nature, spending summers with family in the outdoors: picnicking, camping and gardening. She loved to sing and dance; her voice was enchanting. She was an amazing homestyle cook, always serving up homemade meals and fresh bread. She loved to travel and had been to many places, all of which she shared with her family.

Idetta was preceded in death by her father and mother, David Vietti and Faye Medina; sister, Leona Raygor; brother, Jacob Vietti; and grandson, Jakob Casto. She is survived by her life companion, George Paulsen; brother, Walter (Pamela) Raygor; sons, Donald Michael (Ronnie) Kompkoff, Kalvin (Bobbi Jo) Kompkoff and Angelo (Glenda) Paulsen; daughters, Thalia (Brian) Casto, Tamarra Carrier and Tundra (Ishmael) Thompson; 29 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Her family and friends will truly miss her.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Providence Hospital and Transitional Care Center healthcare providers. Their concern and attention for Idetta during her last weeks and kindness to her numerous visitors of family and friends will always be remembered.

A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 825 Klevin Street in Anchorage, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Visitation and Rosary will begin at 1 p.m., with Mass at 2 p.m., followed by a reception in the parish hall. Burial will be held in spring.



