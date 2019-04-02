Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Long-time Eagle River, Alaska, resident Irene Mae Baranow passed away peacefully at her home on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her children, family and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.

Mrs. Baranow, known to generations as ""Mrs. B,"" was born on May 12, 1935, to Richard and Irene McKinnon in Ashland, Wis. She graduated high school in Ashland and married Ralph G. Baranow, her high school sweetheart and celebrated 58 years of marriage in June 2012, before Mr. Baranow passed in 2013.

After a short residence in San Juan Puerto following her husband's military service in the Navy, the Baranows moved to Alaska in 1959, where they initially lived in South Anchorage and the DeBarr Road area.

Following the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake, the family moved to Eagle River, where she and Mr. Baranow raised their three sons, David, Richard and Gregory, and their daughter, Barbara.

Together with her husband, Mrs. Baranow was instrumental in forming the first Cub Scout Pack in Eagle River, Pack 223, while providing child care for many, many children in the community, and she was very active in the parish community at St. Andrew's Catholic Church and the PTA at almost all of the local schools. She made countless cupcakes and planned decades of classroom parties as a sought after ""room mother."" Mrs. B. also enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Europe, in addition to many adventures across the United States, Canada and Mexico. She remained active in many organized and personal charities until she left us to go home to heaven.

Ms. Baranow leaves her four children; and five grandchildren, Courtney Williams, Ashley James, Leif Baranow, and Reef and Jacaranda Rubacher; sisters, Judith Kachel and Debbie Sporer; together with many cousins and beloved family relations. She also leaves literally hundreds of Eagle River children who grew up under her loving attention and care.

In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family requests those who might do so send contributions to the Alpenglow Elementary School Music Program in recognition of Mrs. B's lifelong enjoyment of music and all things beautiful. Long-time Eagle River, Alaska, resident Irene Mae Baranow passed away peacefully at her home on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her children, family and friends. A memorial mass will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Eagle River at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow.Mrs. Baranow, known to generations as ""Mrs. B,"" was born on May 12, 1935, to Richard and Irene McKinnon in Ashland, Wis. She graduated high school in Ashland and married Ralph G. Baranow, her high school sweetheart and celebrated 58 years of marriage in June 2012, before Mr. Baranow passed in 2013.After a short residence in San Juan Puerto following her husband's military service in the Navy, the Baranows moved to Alaska in 1959, where they initially lived in South Anchorage and the DeBarr Road area.Following the 1964 Great Alaska Earthquake, the family moved to Eagle River, where she and Mr. Baranow raised their three sons, David, Richard and Gregory, and their daughter, Barbara.Together with her husband, Mrs. Baranow was instrumental in forming the first Cub Scout Pack in Eagle River, Pack 223, while providing child care for many, many children in the community, and she was very active in the parish community at St. Andrew's Catholic Church and the PTA at almost all of the local schools. She made countless cupcakes and planned decades of classroom parties as a sought after ""room mother."" Mrs. B. also enjoyed traveling the world, visiting Fiji, Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Europe, in addition to many adventures across the United States, Canada and Mexico. She remained active in many organized and personal charities until she left us to go home to heaven.Ms. Baranow leaves her four children; and five grandchildren, Courtney Williams, Ashley James, Leif Baranow, and Reef and Jacaranda Rubacher; sisters, Judith Kachel and Debbie Sporer; together with many cousins and beloved family relations. She also leaves literally hundreds of Eagle River children who grew up under her loving attention and care.In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, the family requests those who might do so send contributions to the Alpenglow Elementary School Music Program in recognition of Mrs. B's lifelong enjoyment of music and all things beautiful. Funeral Home Cremation Society of Alaska

1306 E 74th Avenue

Anchorage , AK 99507

907-277-2777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close