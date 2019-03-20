Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene "Reenie" Taliva'a. View Sign

Irene Elizabeth "Reenie" (Byrnes) Taliva'a, age 32, passed away at Alaska Regional Hospital on March 6, 2019, after a sudden illness. She was born on Sept. 15, 1986, in Anchorage, Alaska, where she lived until her death.

Irene was a graduate of A.J. Dimond High School, where she was an avid volleyball player and member of the Army JROTC program, where she excelled and was the only female on the Armed Exhibition Team.

Irene continued her education and became a CMA. She was preparing to go back to school in May to become a R.N. She cared about helping others and was liked by all who knew her.

She met and fell in love with her husband in 2011, and they were married on June 3, 2018.

She is survived by her husband, Junior Solomona Taliva'a; her children, Kianue Kary (18), Anthony Elliott (10), Giovanni Elliott (8), Christina Taliva'a (5), Falaniko Taliva'a (3) and Apisai Taliva'a (8 1/2 months), all of Anchorage; mother, Marianne Elliott (Grella) and stepfather Raymond Elliott of Wasilla, Alaska; father, Christopher Byrnes of Anchorage; sisters, TaraLynn Byrnes and Anna Gauthier (Byrnes) of Anchorage; brother, Patrick Byrnes of Eagle River, Alaska; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephew, friends and family. Irene was preceded in death by all of her grandparents.

Viewing will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at First Assembly of God, 1540 C Street in Anchorage. She will then be transported to St. Benedict's Catholic Cathedral, 8112 Jewel Lake Road in Anchorage, for an overnight vigil to conclude with the final funeral service at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at St. Benedict's, with a reception to immediately follow in the parish hall.

We would like to thank everyone who helped with childcare, fundraisers, funeral arrangements, staff at Alaska Regional and the staff at LifeCenter Northwest for the dignity and respect they showed to her and us.



737 E St

Anchorage , AK 99501

