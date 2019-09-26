Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Gabel. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Ivan Alexander Gabel, father, son, brother and uncle, was born on July 8, 1978, in Seattle, Wash., and left on Sept. 16, 2019, in Egegik, Alaska.

Raised in Bristol Bay, Ivan loved the land, the sea and all they had to offer. His passions in life were his beautiful family and the outdoors. He always wanted to go hunting, fishing or on a camping trip up the river, summer or winter. He was a great friend, devoted husband and a wonderful father to his four boys. His memory will be forever in our hearts. We love son Ivan.

His father writes: "Ivan was my beloved son and a wonderful man. I will miss him always!" - Jeff Gabel

A viewing with a service to follow was held at Janssen Funeral Homes in Anchorage, Alaska. His final resting place will be in Egegik.

There is a Go Fund Me account set up for Kathlynn and the boys with instructions how to donate. If you need help donating, please contact Cindy Gabel, 907-414-7498.

Ivan was preceded by his mother, Marge Chernikoff; grandparents, Onecema and Sarah Chernikoff; and grandparents, Mabel and Jacob Gabel; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is survived by his wife, Kathlynn Gabel; sons, Navi Alexander, Oliver Alexander, Everett Alexander and Gavin Alexander; father, Jeffery Gabel; brother, Michael Gabel; sisters, Yvonne and Cindy Gabel; uncle, Jack Gabel; aunts, Debbie Reiter and Micky Button; stepmother, Irene Moxie; stepsister, Kathleen Geno; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and friends.



Ivan Alexander Gabel, father, son, brother and uncle, was born on July 8, 1978, in Seattle, Wash., and left on Sept. 16, 2019, in Egegik, Alaska.Raised in Bristol Bay, Ivan loved the land, the sea and all they had to offer. His passions in life were his beautiful family and the outdoors. He always wanted to go hunting, fishing or on a camping trip up the river, summer or winter. He was a great friend, devoted husband and a wonderful father to his four boys. His memory will be forever in our hearts. We love son Ivan.His father writes: "Ivan was my beloved son and a wonderful man. I will miss him always!" - Jeff GabelA viewing with a service to follow was held at Janssen Funeral Homes in Anchorage, Alaska. His final resting place will be in Egegik.There is a Go Fund Me account set up for Kathlynn and the boys with instructions how to donate. If you need help donating, please contact Cindy Gabel, 907-414-7498.Ivan was preceded by his mother, Marge Chernikoff; grandparents, Onecema and Sarah Chernikoff; and grandparents, Mabel and Jacob Gabel; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.He is survived by his wife, Kathlynn Gabel; sons, Navi Alexander, Oliver Alexander, Everett Alexander and Gavin Alexander; father, Jeffery Gabel; brother, Michael Gabel; sisters, Yvonne and Cindy Gabel; uncle, Jack Gabel; aunts, Debbie Reiter and Micky Button; stepmother, Irene Moxie; stepsister, Kathleen Geno; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and friends. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close