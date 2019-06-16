Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Cottrill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Happy Jack

Aka: Jack Beryl Cottrill

Jack B. Cottrill left this world from his home in Anchorage, Alaska, on April 28, 2019, from natural causes.

Happy Jack was born on May 28, 1949, in Palmer, Alaska, and raised in Sutton and Girdwood, Alaska, by his mother, Dolores. He took the bus to Wendler Junior High in the early 1960s.

In 1967, he became one of the founding members of The Brothers Motorcycle Club and, in 1982, The Alaska Hells Angels. Jack moved to Spokane for a few years around the turn of the century, but eventually came home to Alaska. Jack worked all over Alaska, but preferred working out of town in places like Amchitka, Ilnik, on the Barnacle Bill out of Whittier and of course, on the North Slope. Happy Jack was the kind of man that if he knew you were up to your knees in mud and whatever, repairing your sewer line in the cold, dark, rainy, snowy wind - he'd show up wearing boots with a shovel in his hand. And he never left until the job was done.

Jack will be sorely missed by his nephews, Greg, Brock and Wayne; his daughter, Jackie; and grandson, James; by his work associates all over Alaska; and pretty much anyone that ever knew him.

He will also be missed by Hells Angels from around the world, and especially here in Alaska. There will truly never be another man like our Happy Jack.

