Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaska resident Jack W. Garrison, 86, passed at home on Sept. 1, 2019, with family present.

Jack was born on April 17, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to Magdalena and Warren Garrison. He resided in Ogden, Utah, and Seattle, Wash., before settling in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1942. Jack attended University of Alaska Fairbanks from 1952 to 1956, majoring in science, and was a goalie #15 for the UAF hockey team. Jack served in the U.S.

Jack married Patti S. Combs on Sept. 20, 1958. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to her passing 10 years ago. They lived and raised their family in Anchorage and Big Lake, Alaska. They retired to West Plains, Mo., to follow Jack's passion of ancestry research.

Jack's interests included Sand Lake Lion's Club and Big Lake Lion's Club, and being part owner of Big Lake Air Service and Sail n'Fun. He loved the KJV Bible and attended Big Lake Baptist Church. His hobbies included sharing his love of history of Alaska and the founding of our country. He was a private pilot and enjoyed taking off on a whim! Most recently, he enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. There wasn't a vegetable he couldn't pickle. He kept his mind active with movies, reading and sudoku puzzles. Jack loved to watch hockey with a cold MGD.

Jack's legacy is his family. He loved being surrounded by his children and grandkids.

He is survived by his five daughters, Sharon Kalnoski, Shelli (Steve Rabung), Shannon (Bruce Rogers), Shawna (Tim Thomas Sr.) and Joi (Donovan Webber); 16 grandchildren, Summer (Joe DiCarlo), Chelsea (Charlie Pohland), Jack Rabung, Caleb Rabung, Emma Rabung, Charity Garrison, Nick Garrison (Keneka), Alex Hunley (Ioana), Samantha Hunley, Shelby Rogers, Morgan Rogers, Jacquelyn (Sean Halverson), Eric Smejdir, Titus Thomas (Sarah), TJ Thomas (Julie) and Liam Webber; and 25 great-grandchildren.

Jack's family will fondly remember him for his strength and tenacity; He was a fighter until the end.

A celebration of Jack's life and interment will be at the Veteran's National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in summer 2020.



Longtime Alaska resident Jack W. Garrison, 86, passed at home on Sept. 1, 2019, with family present.Jack was born on April 17, 1933, in St. Louis, Mo., to Magdalena and Warren Garrison. He resided in Ogden, Utah, and Seattle, Wash., before settling in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1942. Jack attended University of Alaska Fairbanks from 1952 to 1956, majoring in science, and was a goalie #15 for the UAF hockey team. Jack served in the U.S. Army from 1956-1962. His profession as a land surveyor took him across Alaska, assisting in many of Alaska's major land developments. He became a Life Member of the Alaska Society of Professional Land Surveyors #949.Jack married Patti S. Combs on Sept. 20, 1958. They celebrated 50 years of marriage prior to her passing 10 years ago. They lived and raised their family in Anchorage and Big Lake, Alaska. They retired to West Plains, Mo., to follow Jack's passion of ancestry research.Jack's interests included Sand Lake Lion's Club and Big Lake Lion's Club, and being part owner of Big Lake Air Service and Sail n'Fun. He loved the KJV Bible and attended Big Lake Baptist Church. His hobbies included sharing his love of history of Alaska and the founding of our country. He was a private pilot and enjoyed taking off on a whim! Most recently, he enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes. There wasn't a vegetable he couldn't pickle. He kept his mind active with movies, reading and sudoku puzzles. Jack loved to watch hockey with a cold MGD.Jack's legacy is his family. He loved being surrounded by his children and grandkids.He is survived by his five daughters, Sharon Kalnoski, Shelli (Steve Rabung), Shannon (Bruce Rogers), Shawna (Tim Thomas Sr.) and Joi (Donovan Webber); 16 grandchildren, Summer (Joe DiCarlo), Chelsea (Charlie Pohland), Jack Rabung, Caleb Rabung, Emma Rabung, Charity Garrison, Nick Garrison (Keneka), Alex Hunley (Ioana), Samantha Hunley, Shelby Rogers, Morgan Rogers, Jacquelyn (Sean Halverson), Eric Smejdir, Titus Thomas (Sarah), TJ Thomas (Julie) and Liam Webber; and 25 great-grandchildren.Jack's family will fondly remember him for his strength and tenacity; He was a fighter until the end.A celebration of Jack's life and interment will be at the Veteran's National Cemetery on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in summer 2020. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close