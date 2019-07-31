Longtime Alaskan Jack W. Lawson, 88, passed on away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at home in Nikiski, Alaska, from heart failure.
A private family committal service was held at Fort Richardson National Cemetery.
Jack was born on Feb. 17, 1931, in Van Buren, Ark. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on April 8, 1948, and served until his honorable discharge on April 7, 1957.
Jack came to Alaska prior to statehood with the Air Force. His work in military radio operations took him all over the state. Ultimately falling in love with Alaska, he decided to make it his home and started his family here.
Jack moved to Cantwell, Alaska, in the early 1970s, where he built the Jack River Inn/Reindeer Mountain Lodge. Later, around the time of the Intertie, he bought the Lodge and operated it until his wife Jan's death in 2006.
Jack was a small aircraft pilot and loved flying. Always an adventure seeker, Jack is known to have flown his plane under the Hurricane Bridge not long after it was built.
Since his wife's death, Jack has lived full-time with his daughter, Kelly. Though Jack suffered from Parkinson's disease for many, many years, he remained a strong, determined and loving man until the end of his life.
Jack's wish was to die with dignity in his own home and his wish was honored. Jack passed away after a beautiful evening with friends at his home with his daughter, Kelly, by his side. Jack will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Jack was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Shirley "Jan" Lawson; and daughter, Winnie Lou Lawson Tirmenstein.
He is survived by his daughter, Kelly J. Lawson of Kenai; son, Frederick Lawson of Soldotna, Alaska; granddaughter, Sara Tirmenstein of Soldotna; great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Gaffney of Soldotna; daughter, Angie Sawzak and husband Brant, and their children, all of Oregon; sister, Susie Scott and husband Ron; niece, Katy Wade; aunt, Billie Gregory; and cousin, Ron Gregory and his wife, Colleen, all of California.
Rather than flowers, the family would like memorial donations sent to , www.michaeljfox.org.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 31, 2019