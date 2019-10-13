Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack William Jordan. View Sign Service Information Shrine Of St Therese 21425 Glacier Hwy Juneau, AK 99801 (907) 780-6112 Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Shrine of St. Therese Juneau , AK View Map Memorial Mass 12:00 PM St. Michael Parish Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Alaskan Jack William Jordan passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Jack was born on Dec. 22, 1939, in Seattle, Wash., to Ralph and Dorothy Jordan. The family settled in Pendleton, Ore., where he attended St. Joseph Academy. Jack earned degrees in philosophy and theology from St. Louis University, and a master's degree in wildlife science from Oregon State University. Jack taught and coached basketball at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Wash., and Copper Valley Boarding School in Glennallen, Alaska.

Jack married his sweetheart, Jeanne Kofler, in 1968, and they embarked on an adventurous life in Alaska - first they managed the historic Golden North Hotel and later the Sourdough Inn in Skagway, before Jack accepted an enforcement position with the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection.

Throughout his career, the Jolly Jordan's lived in Glennallen, Chitna, Moose Pass, Soldotna, Anchorage, Eagle River and Kodiak, before moving to Palmer, Alaska, where they resided for more than 25 years. With each home, they made lifelong friends.

Jack's career culminated with his appointment to serve as the Director (Colonel) of the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection. Jack felt a highlight of his career was his involvement in the creation of the Alaska Wildlife Crime Laboratory. Following his state career, Jack worked for NANA, and as a Security Manager for Purcell on the North Slope. In 2007, Jack and Jeanne moved to Juneau, Alaska, to serve as caretakers for the Shrine of St. Therese until their retirement in 2015.

Next to his love of God, Jack's family was the most important part of his life. He was dedicated to his children's activities. He coached youth sports, volunteered at school, served as President of the Palmer High Hockey Booster Club, and was an active member of the St. Michael Parish community. Jack especially loved sharing the outdoors with his family. They hiked, camped, canoed, fished, biked and cross-country skied. Jack's greatest joy in recent years was being a grandpa, and he loved spending time with his grandkids, taking them on road trips, playing games and doing puzzles.

Jack always had a song in his heart, a twinkle in his eye and great love for all.

Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne; his children, Joseph (Cindy) and Katy (George); and daughter-in-law, Lori (Chris); grandchildren, Jonah and Ella; siblings, Marci Parkhurst, Dave (Martha) and Dan (Sheri); sisters-in-law, Linda (Tom) Hulst and Kay (Del) Almond; brother-in-law, Rob (Gretchen) Kofler; and brother-in-law, Mike Williams; many nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly; son, Chris; parents, Ralph and Dorothy; brothers, Paul, Joel and Chucky; brother-in-law, John Parkhurst; and sister-in-law, Mary Williams.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese in Juneau on Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with reception following at the Shrine lodge. There will also be a Memorial Mass at St. Michael Parish in Palmer on Nov. 30, 2019, at 12 p.m.

Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Baldwin and the staff of the Progressive Care Unit at Providence Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Longtime Alaskan Jack William Jordan passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, on Sept. 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.Jack was born on Dec. 22, 1939, in Seattle, Wash., to Ralph and Dorothy Jordan. The family settled in Pendleton, Ore., where he attended St. Joseph Academy. Jack earned degrees in philosophy and theology from St. Louis University, and a master's degree in wildlife science from Oregon State University. Jack taught and coached basketball at Gonzaga Prep in Spokane, Wash., and Copper Valley Boarding School in Glennallen, Alaska.Jack married his sweetheart, Jeanne Kofler, in 1968, and they embarked on an adventurous life in Alaska - first they managed the historic Golden North Hotel and later the Sourdough Inn in Skagway, before Jack accepted an enforcement position with the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection.Throughout his career, the Jolly Jordan's lived in Glennallen, Chitna, Moose Pass, Soldotna, Anchorage, Eagle River and Kodiak, before moving to Palmer, Alaska, where they resided for more than 25 years. With each home, they made lifelong friends.Jack's career culminated with his appointment to serve as the Director (Colonel) of the Alaska Division of Fish & Wildlife Protection. Jack felt a highlight of his career was his involvement in the creation of the Alaska Wildlife Crime Laboratory. Following his state career, Jack worked for NANA, and as a Security Manager for Purcell on the North Slope. In 2007, Jack and Jeanne moved to Juneau, Alaska, to serve as caretakers for the Shrine of St. Therese until their retirement in 2015.Next to his love of God, Jack's family was the most important part of his life. He was dedicated to his children's activities. He coached youth sports, volunteered at school, served as President of the Palmer High Hockey Booster Club, and was an active member of the St. Michael Parish community. Jack especially loved sharing the outdoors with his family. They hiked, camped, canoed, fished, biked and cross-country skied. Jack's greatest joy in recent years was being a grandpa, and he loved spending time with his grandkids, taking them on road trips, playing games and doing puzzles.Jack always had a song in his heart, a twinkle in his eye and great love for all.Jack is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jeanne; his children, Joseph (Cindy) and Katy (George); and daughter-in-law, Lori (Chris); grandchildren, Jonah and Ella; siblings, Marci Parkhurst, Dave (Martha) and Dan (Sheri); sisters-in-law, Linda (Tom) Hulst and Kay (Del) Almond; brother-in-law, Rob (Gretchen) Kofler; and brother-in-law, Mike Williams; many nieces, nephews, extended family and treasured friends.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Molly; son, Chris; parents, Ralph and Dorothy; brothers, Paul, Joel and Chucky; brother-in-law, John Parkhurst; and sister-in-law, Mary Williams.A Funeral Mass will be held at the Shrine of St. Therese in Juneau on Oct. 26, 2019, at 11 a.m., with reception following at the Shrine lodge. There will also be a Memorial Mass at St. Michael Parish in Palmer on Nov. 30, 2019, at 12 p.m.Our family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Baldwin and the staff of the Progressive Care Unit at Providence Hospital.Memorial donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org ; or The Glory Hall Shelter & Soup Kitchen, www.feedjuneau.org. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close