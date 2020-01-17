Jackie ONeill passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 26, 2019. Jackie arrived in Alaska with her husband and two children in June 1967.
She was well known for her fun and outgoing personality, as well as by the number of Alaskans she helped through her work at First National Bank, where she retired from after 30-plus years of employment. Jackie was also a valued volunteer at the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Anchorage, Alaska, where she could be found making people laugh and was easily found by her unmistakable laugh.
She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Neil" ONeill and is survived by her two children, Jeff ONeill and Kristina ONeill; as well as her five grandchildren, Derek ONeill, Spenser ONeill, Zachary ONeill, Jonnie Marie Smith and Mathew Castle; and three great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by even more.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Moose Lodge beginning at 2 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020