Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie M. ONeill. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Moose Lodge Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie ONeill passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 26, 2019. Jackie arrived in Alaska with her husband and two children in June 1967.

She was well known for her fun and outgoing personality, as well as by the number of Alaskans she helped through her work at First National Bank, where she retired from after 30-plus years of employment. Jackie was also a valued volunteer at the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Anchorage, Alaska, where she could be found making people laugh and was easily found by her unmistakable laugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Neil" ONeill and is survived by her two children, Jeff ONeill and Kristina ONeill; as well as her five grandchildren, Derek ONeill, Spenser ONeill, Zachary ONeill, Jonnie Marie

There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Moose Lodge beginning at 2 p.m. Jackie ONeill passed away peacefully in her sleep on Dec. 26, 2019. Jackie arrived in Alaska with her husband and two children in June 1967.She was well known for her fun and outgoing personality, as well as by the number of Alaskans she helped through her work at First National Bank, where she retired from after 30-plus years of employment. Jackie was also a valued volunteer at the Moose Lodge and American Legion in Anchorage, Alaska, where she could be found making people laugh and was easily found by her unmistakable laugh.She was preceded in death by her husband Bernard "Neil" ONeill and is survived by her two children, Jeff ONeill and Kristina ONeill; as well as her five grandchildren, Derek ONeill, Spenser ONeill, Zachary ONeill, Jonnie Marie Smith and Mathew Castle; and three great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by even more.There will be a Celebration of Life on Jan. 19, 2020, at the Moose Lodge beginning at 2 p.m. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close