Jacqueline Sue "Jackie" Wilson Brewington passed from our arms on June 6, 2018, in Mesa, Ariz., she was 88 years young. Jackie was born in Gaston, Ind., to Joseph E. Wilson and Virginia Dorton Reeve, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her loving companion of nine years, Jerry Nerland of Mesa. Her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Wm. R Brewington Sr. preceded her in death in 1988.

Our mom is deeply missed and leaves life long memories with her family in Anchorage, Alaska, and Muncie, Ind. Family and friends will always remember her generous smile, kind heart, cheerfulness and love of a good party. With her masterful style and grace, Jack could turn a shoebox into a guest room with the sweep of a paintbrush and a single piece of fabric. She will always be remembered as the consummate hostess and her generosity of spirit will be deeply missed.

Jackie leaves a legacy in her family and descendants, including many Revolutionary Patriots, and a direct line descent of Governor Wm. Bradford of Plymouth Colony. She was a member of The Mayflower Society and Daughter's of the American Revolution.

Jackie is survived by children: son, Wm. Jr (Kim) of Anchorage; and daughters, Nancy Bearman (Ken) of Buckeye, Ariz., and Beth Brewington of Anchorage. Four grandchildren: Blaine Bearman of Lubbock, Texas, Marisa Bearman of Buckeye and Aaron and Evan Schlosberg of Anchorage. She also leaves seven beautiful great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held privately in Anchorage late summer and a celebration of her Midwest roots, early autumn in Muncie, Ind. Condolences, messages may be sent via email to Jackie's family at [email protected]

