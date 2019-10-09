Jacqueline "Jackie" Lee Steeves passed away on Aug. 21, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born and raised in Ohio to the late Lawrence and Irene Goodwin.

Jackie retired from the Anchorage School District and although she held many different titles, she treasured most her time spent at Rogers Park Elementary. Hundreds of children received her genuine smile and caring nature as she showed them unconditional love. Jackie also believed in service to her community, as demonstrated by her service in ESA, New Comers and as Totem Union President. She spent tireless years with the Girl Scouts as both Troop Leader and Day Camp Director.

Jackie was immensely proud of her family and dear friends; she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. Jackie is survived by her husband, Harry; and her four children and their spouses, Hope Hamre, Todd Steeves, Holly Steeves of Anchorage, Alaska, and Paige Steeves of Bellingham, Wash. She is also survived by five beloved grandchildren: Anna, Leah, Noah, Harrison and Kincaid.

A Celebration of Life will be held at her home on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .