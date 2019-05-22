Guest Book View Sign Service Information Our Lady Of Guadalupe Parish 3900 Wisconsin St Anchorage, AK 99517 (907) 245-1600 Memorial service 2:00 PM Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral 3900 Wisconsin Street Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Alvin Redmond, 80, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on April 30, 2019.

Jim was born on April 13, 1939, in Marlette, Mich., to Kenneth and May (Dunsford) Redmond. He grew up on the family farm and adventured to California with his friend after high school. It was there, in Riverside, Calif., he met the love of his life, Patricia L. Davenport. They were married on Feb. 24, 1962, and moved to Fort Huachuca, Ariz., during Jim's service in the Army.

In 1964, Jim adventured again, this time to Anchorage, where he began a long career in construction. Traveling between Anchorage and Riverside, Jim and Pat had two kids, and the family, after an exciting drive up the Alcan Highway, moved to Anchorage permanently in 1968. Jim owned Redmond Construction and built homes all over Anchorage, establishing lifelong friendships with his coworkers. Later, he worked remodeling office buildings primarily with Roberts Construction Company and Iditarod Development.

When he wasn't working, you could find him with his family at Resurrection Bay in Seward, Alaska, watching hockey or working in his workshop. Jim was an avid hockey fan, traveling with his son Kevin and the first Alaska All Star hockey team, making annual trips to watch the NCAA Frozen Four and holding season tickets to the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves for more the 31 years. Christmas was one of his favorite holidays and he enjoyed making elaborate yard decorations for all to enjoy and special gifts for family with help from his daughter Maureen. But his favorite place to be was with Pat on their boat, the "Debt Finder," somewhere in Resurrection Bay. June and July were for halibut fishing - can't tell you where. He rarely missed the parade and Mount Marathon races on the Fourth of July. August was for the Silver Salmon Derby. If the weather was too bad for fishing, you could find him on the boat reading.

Jim is survived by his wife, Pat; children, Kevin (Jessica Cederberg) and Maureen (Doug) Miller; grandchildren, Nelson, Elizabeth, Kyle (Shawna) and Ashley; great-granddaughters, Ava, Harmony and Winter, all of Alaska; as well as siblings Pat (Ken) McLaren and Leonard (Theresa) Redmond of Marlette, Mich.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and many, many friends.

A Memorial Service followed by a reception will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, beginning at 2 p.m., at Our Lady of Guadalupe Co-Cathedral, 3900 Wisconsin Street in Anchorage. Come and share your memories and stories with the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UA Foundation. In the memo portion of the check please note: Excellence in Hockey fund 21164. Mail checks to: University of Alaska Anchorage c/o UA Foundation, 1815 Bragaw Street, Ste 203, Anchorage, AK 99508-3433.



