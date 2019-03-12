James Bell, 84, passed away on March 8, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska. James was born on Oct. 4, 1934, in Iowa, to Merlin and Helen Bell.
An open visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center, 3804 Spenard Road, Anchorage, AK 99517. Military honors will take place at 4 p.m., concluding the visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center.
Jim was proud of many things. He was proud of his military service as a U.S. Marine. He was proud of his family. The two great loves of his life were his wife, Carolyn, and the railroad life. He was a lifelong UTU Member and was happiest when he was driving a train. He never wanted to be a conductor because he would have to give up his beloved locomotive. His wife, Carolyn, states, "He was my best friend ever and wherever I go, he will always be with me."
Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bell; as well as James Bell Jr. with his wife Elena; John L. Bell with his wife Teana; Michael R. Bell with his wife Karen; and Herbert Dewayne Walker with his wife Jen. Jim is preceded in death by Cheryl R. Allen.
Arrangements were made with Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019