Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bell. View Sign

James Bell, 84, passed away on March 8, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska. James was born on Oct. 4, 1934, in Iowa, to Merlin and Helen Bell.

An open visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center, 3804 Spenard Road, Anchorage, AK 99517. Military honors will take place at 4 p.m., concluding the visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center.

Jim was proud of many things. He was proud of his military service as a U.S. Marine. He was proud of his family. The two great loves of his life were his wife, Carolyn, and the railroad life. He was a lifelong UTU Member and was happiest when he was driving a train. He never wanted to be a conductor because he would have to give up his beloved locomotive. His wife, Carolyn, states, "He was my best friend ever and wherever I go, he will always be with me."

Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bell; as well as James Bell Jr. with his wife Elena; John L. Bell with his wife Teana; Michael R. Bell with his wife Karen; and Herbert Dewayne Walker with his wife Jen. Jim is preceded in death by Cheryl R. Allen.

Arrangements were made with Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center.





James Bell, 84, passed away on March 8, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska. James was born on Oct. 4, 1934, in Iowa, to Merlin and Helen Bell.An open visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center, 3804 Spenard Road, Anchorage, AK 99517. Military honors will take place at 4 p.m., concluding the visitation on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center.Jim was proud of many things. He was proud of his military service as a U.S. Marine. He was proud of his family. The two great loves of his life were his wife, Carolyn, and the railroad life. He was a lifelong UTU Member and was happiest when he was driving a train. He never wanted to be a conductor because he would have to give up his beloved locomotive. His wife, Carolyn, states, "He was my best friend ever and wherever I go, he will always be with me."Jim is survived by his wife, Carolyn Bell; as well as James Bell Jr. with his wife Elena; John L. Bell with his wife Teana; Michael R. Bell with his wife Karen; and Herbert Dewayne Walker with his wife Jen. Jim is preceded in death by Cheryl R. Allen.Arrangements were made with Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center. Funeral Home Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center

3804 Spenard Road

Anchorage , AK 99517

907-279-3741 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close