Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Anchorage, Alaska, resident James Brewster, 93, a proud

Jim was born in Kansas City, Mo., one of four siblings. At 8, he came to Alaska for the first time, traveling with his teenage brother from Fresno, Calif., to Ketchikan via train and steamship. They joined their father, the first CAA inspector in Alaska, often flying with him around the state. Jim also participated in the first Fur Rendezvous dog sled race in 1935.

Eventually his family moved to Burbank, Calif., where Jim, while still in high school, enlisted in the Navy where he served during WWII from 1943-1947 in Australia and the Philippines.

In 1950, Jim obtained his Bachelor of Arts in animal husbandry from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He met Carmen, the love of his life, at a USO dance in Pismo Beach, Calif., in 1947. They married in 1948 at Mission San Luis Obispo, and would celebrate 62 years together until Carmen's death in 2010.

They would go on to adopt two children: Cathy in San Diego and Robert in Portland. In 1960, Jim left his job at the Portland Fred Meyer Dairy plant manager and moved his family to Guatemala, accepting a general manager position with Foremost Dairies. While there, Jim opened a restaurant across from the dairy to help feed homeless people. His family remained there for 10 years during a period where Time magazine referred to the country as the "second Vietnam," due to political instabilities. Jim, as an American, was threatened and forced to leave the country. Ironically, his company then offered him a job in Vietnam. While there, he decided that living conditions during the war were not right for his family. After leaving Vietnam he would work all over the world, including, Korea, Iran, Nigeria, Lebanon and Thailand.

In 1972, Jim moved his family to Anchorage to work for Arden Dairy. When the dairy closed, Jim worked for the Bethel School District in food services. From 1977 to 1980, Jim took a civilian dairy managerial job at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. His wife and daughter joined him for Christmas 1978.

Jim returned to Anchorage and worked for Matanuska Maid. His final job was with Laidlaw as a school bus driver transporting special needs children.

Jim enjoyed sailing, going to the gym, staying current on the news and spending time with his family. He always attended his grandson's sports events and school ceremonies. Jim never met a stranger. He loved talking with people and sharing his exciting life experiences.

He was preceded in death by his wife; mother; father; two brothers; and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy; his son, Robert; daughter in-law, Elizabeth; and his grandsons, Brandon and Bryant.

Jim enjoyed simple things and would've encouraged everyone to do something kind for someone in need and less fortunate than themselves.

Arrangements are with Evergreen Memorial Chapel.



Anchorage, Alaska, resident James Brewster, 93, a proud World War II veteran, died on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital from complications following surgery. A Mass in his memory is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.Jim was born in Kansas City, Mo., one of four siblings. At 8, he came to Alaska for the first time, traveling with his teenage brother from Fresno, Calif., to Ketchikan via train and steamship. They joined their father, the first CAA inspector in Alaska, often flying with him around the state. Jim also participated in the first Fur Rendezvous dog sled race in 1935.Eventually his family moved to Burbank, Calif., where Jim, while still in high school, enlisted in the Navy where he served during WWII from 1943-1947 in Australia and the Philippines.In 1950, Jim obtained his Bachelor of Arts in animal husbandry from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. He met Carmen, the love of his life, at a USO dance in Pismo Beach, Calif., in 1947. They married in 1948 at Mission San Luis Obispo, and would celebrate 62 years together until Carmen's death in 2010.They would go on to adopt two children: Cathy in San Diego and Robert in Portland. In 1960, Jim left his job at the Portland Fred Meyer Dairy plant manager and moved his family to Guatemala, accepting a general manager position with Foremost Dairies. While there, Jim opened a restaurant across from the dairy to help feed homeless people. His family remained there for 10 years during a period where Time magazine referred to the country as the "second Vietnam," due to political instabilities. Jim, as an American, was threatened and forced to leave the country. Ironically, his company then offered him a job in Vietnam. While there, he decided that living conditions during the war were not right for his family. After leaving Vietnam he would work all over the world, including, Korea, Iran, Nigeria, Lebanon and Thailand.In 1972, Jim moved his family to Anchorage to work for Arden Dairy. When the dairy closed, Jim worked for the Bethel School District in food services. From 1977 to 1980, Jim took a civilian dairy managerial job at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. His wife and daughter joined him for Christmas 1978.Jim returned to Anchorage and worked for Matanuska Maid. His final job was with Laidlaw as a school bus driver transporting special needs children.Jim enjoyed sailing, going to the gym, staying current on the news and spending time with his family. He always attended his grandson's sports events and school ceremonies. Jim never met a stranger. He loved talking with people and sharing his exciting life experiences.He was preceded in death by his wife; mother; father; two brothers; and a sister. He is survived by his daughter, Cathy; his son, Robert; daughter in-law, Elizabeth; and his grandsons, Brandon and Bryant.Jim enjoyed simple things and would've encouraged everyone to do something kind for someone in need and less fortunate than themselves.Arrangements are with Evergreen Memorial Chapel. Funeral Home Evergreen Memorial Chapel - Anchorage

737 E Street

Anchorage , AK 99501

907-279-5477 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close