James Hilary Carson died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at home in Wasilla. He was 86. He was born July 13, 1933, in Minneapolis, Minnesota and came to Alaska in 1935 as part of FDR's New Deal to stimulate growth and opportunity during The Depression. Jim was part of this "Colonist Project" with his family when he was 18 months old.



He attended the University of Alaska, Fairbanks for two years. His first job after working on the family farm and college was at the Matanuska Dairy Co-Op in Palmer. He then worked for B&C Supply (now CarQuest) until he retired, a job that took him from Wasilla to Fairbanks to Anchorage and finally back to Wasilla again. Throughout his life and in retirement he enjoyed the AK Railroad, haying the field, small engine repair, bird watching with friends, fishing the Kenai, camping, snow machining and golfing in Hawaii.



His family states "Dad lived a long and happy life. Late in his retirement, he enjoyed putting around the farm, playing with the cats and watching the trains to see if they got a new engine. He is deeply missed, leaving a hole in our hearts that will never be filled."



He was predeceased by his wife, Bernadette (Bunny) Rose Carson, and many other family members. He is survived by lots of family and friends who will carry on his memory.



A Celebration of Life Potluck will be held Sunday, January 12, 2020, from 2-6 pm at the VFW Post #9365, 301 E. Lakeview Ave., Wasilla. In lieu of flowers please send memorial donations to of Alaska or Mat-Su Animal Shelter, 9470 E. Chanlyut Circle, Palmer, AK 99645.

