James B. Leach III, DVM, passed away at home in Big Lake, Alaska, on May 29, 2019.
James was born on Dec. 14, 1938, in Fulton, Mo., to James and Euba Leach. James attended high school in Fulton, where he met his future wife, Sarah Ann Leach. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War from 1965 to 1967. He went on to attend the University of Missouri receiving a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). James moved to Alaska in 1973, and became owner of the Chester Valley Veterinary Hospital. In 1986, Dr. Leach established the Big Lake Veterinary Hospital. Dr. Leach was an artist, servant of his church and to veterinary medicine.
Family states, "In the name of Jesus Christ, for every joy that passes, something beautiful remains."
James is survived by his wife, Sarah Ann Leach; sons, Jim Leach IV of Oregon, and Tab Leach of Missouri; along with five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m., at the Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 14225 Kluane Drive, Big Lake, AK 99652. Dr. Leach is to be interred at Ebenezer Cemetery in Fulton, Mo.
Family requests memorial bequests be sent to the Alaska Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center, 12235 Birch Road, Houston, AK 99694.
Arrangements were entrusted to Janssen's Mat-Su Funeral Home.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 30, 2019