James Neal MacDonald, 68, passed away peacefully at home in Wasilla, Alaska, on Dec. 23, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held at Amvets Post 9 in Wasilla from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2020. A second celebration will be held at Amvets Post 49 in Anchorage, Alaska, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. on Jan. 25, 2020.
Jimmy was born on April 1, 1951, in Juneau, Alaska, and lived in Alaska his entire life. He is a Navy Veteran and served from April 1968 through January 1970. Jimmy married Lynnette on Nov. 18, 2005, in Anchorage. He retired from Local 302 International Union of Operating Engineers. Some of his favorite things to do were reminisce over his Alaska adventures, playing in the dirt while operating heavy equipment and sharing one of his many commercial fishing tales.
Jimmy was preceded in death by parents, Gordon and Annetta MacDonald; brother, John MacDonald; and daughter, Renee MacDonald.
He is survived by wife, Lynnette; daughter, Cheryl MacDonald; stepdaughter, Danielle Lane; granddaughter, Adelaide Lee; brother, David MacDonald; and sister, Janet Cavagnaro.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be sent to the Outdoor Heritage Foundation - please contact them at www.ohfak.org.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020