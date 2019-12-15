Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Morgan. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Matthew "Jim" Morgan of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away, at age 74, in Tacoma, Wash., on Nov. 17, 2019. He was surrounded by family.Jim was born on April 8, 1945, in Morristown, N.J., to Charles and Beatrice Morgan. After graduating from Morris Catholic High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served during the duration of the Vietnam War before leaving active duty in 1974. He then joined the Air National Guard and settled down in Anchorage, where he went to work for Sand Lake Automotive, which he purchased in 1979, along with his partner Chuck Snyder. After 20 years of active military service, Jim retired from the Air National Guard as a Master Sergeant.During his time in the service Jim found a home in Alaska and settled in Anchorage, where he resided for the next 45 years with a multitude of friends and co-workers.Jim led a remarkably full life and had many interests. From high school days, Jim had an affinity for cars and auto mechanics, which he and Chuck applied with great success as co-owners and operators of Sand Lake Automotive. He retired from Sand Lake Automotive in 2017, after a highly successful run as a small business owner.During his leisure time Jim loved fishing for halibut and salmon in Homer, Alaska, on the "SeaBea" named after his mother. Over the years, Jim spent countless weekends with friends and family out on the water, reeling in lunkers, swapping stories and making lifetimes memories. In later years, Jim also enjoyed golfing, trips to Las Vegas, Nev., and visiting friends and family around the country. Through his 74 years, Jim thoroughly enjoyed life.Jim is survived by his two children, Charles Matthew Morgan II and his wife Susi of Lakewood, Wash., and his daughter, Jamie LeAnn Morgan Sharpe and her husband William of Elma, Wash.; sisters, Charlotte Morgan Luer of Denville, N.J., and Ann Morgan Rowan of Alexandria, Va.; four grandsons, Hunter, Morgan, Connor and Lannon; great-grandson, Declan; two nephews, Carl and Dave; and two nieces, Megan and Alayne, along with their families.A celebration of life will be held next summer in Anchorage on July 9, 2020, and a second in Homer on July 11, 2020. Please contact family and friends for more information. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Dec. 15, 2019

