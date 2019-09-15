Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev. James "Jim" McCoy. View Sign Service Information River Of Life Lutheran Church 21301 Voyles Blvd Chugiak, AK 99567 (907) 688-6677 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM River of Life Lutheran Church 21301 Voyles Boulevard Chugiak , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Chugiak, Alaska, resident Rev. James "Jim" McCoy, 86, died on Sept. 9, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska.He was born on April 11, 1933, in Manchester, S.D., to William Franklin and Nora Cecile McCoy and was the ninth of 10 children. He was a graduate of Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., and Concordia Theological Seminary in Springfield, Ill. He received his master's degree from the University of Michigan . He married Betty Pohl on Aug. 3, 1957, in Moline, Ill. They had four sons. Before his retirement, He was in public education for 15 years, in Michigan and Indiana. Then for 30 years he was a Lutheran minister, first in DeMotte, Ind., at Faith Lutheran Church, then at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fenton, Mich., and finally at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ortonville, Mich. He has been a resident of Alaska since February 2009.Jim is survived by his wife, Betty McCoy; his four sons, William McCoy (Connie), Robert McCoy (Wendi), Richard McCoy and Jim McCoy; and his sister, Kay Schulz. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Nora McCoy; and by his sisters, Evelyn Stevens, Leona Pretlove, Arlene Harm Cross and Margie Abbott; and his brothers, Delbert McCoy, Ray McCoy, Reid McCoy and Elwon McCoy.His family wrote: "He was a giving, gentle, and most important of all, a patient man. He loved to sing hymns, recite poetry from memory, and tell a funny story or make a joke. Along with being around family, those were his favorite things to do. He was always quick to make friends and touched the lives of many a stranger. He had an incredible respect for all life. We will never be able to repay him for the sacrifices he made gladly, or for the wonderful memories we have by being part of his life. He will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever."A Celebration of Life will be held at the River of Life Lutheran Church, 21301 Voyles Boulevard in Chugiak, Alaska, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. at 1 p.m. Please call 907-688-6677 for more information. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019

