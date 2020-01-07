Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Prothero. View Sign Service Information Legacy Wasilla Heritage Chapel 1015 South Check Street Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3840 Send Flowers Obituary

James Lewis Prothero, 91, passed away December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.



Jim was born May 19, 1928 in Albia, Iowa. He joined the Merchant Marines at the age of 16 after misleading them about his age. He served at the Battle of Leyte Gulf which is considered to be the largest naval battle of World War II. He was then drafted by the Army and served in Korea. After returning home to Iowa from his tour of duty he met Patricia, they married August 19, 1950. In 1952, they and their young son, moved to Long Beach, California where Jim pursued work in the carpentry field. He retired in 1991, moved to Sedro Woolley, Washington in 1994 and eventually to Alaska in 2010.



During his life Jim co-sponsored a NASCAR race team for fun, was an avid water skier and liked relaxing by the pool. He traveled to Europe many times where he saw castles, drank German beer, made friends at the gasthaus and enjoyed eating brats that stuck out both ends of a brotchen. He traveled around Alaska for 35 years catching fish, hunting caribou, moose and deer, rafting the Gulkana and Klutina Rivers, and even going on a guided trip where he got the thrill of driving a friends Iditarod sled dog team.



Jim's favorite saying was, "It's tough being a comedian around this bunch!".



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Patricia, son Gregory (Judi), daughter Jean Drumm (Volker), sister Madeline Belzer, 6 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 siblings and his son Jeffery.



Jim will be interred at Fort Richardson National Cemetery in Alaska with full honors on Wednesday, January 8th, 2020 at 2:30.

