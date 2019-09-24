Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Funeral Chapel 1515 South College Ave Bryan , TX 77801 (979)-823-8125 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. James Robert King III, beloved husband, father and grandfather, made his journey to heaven on Sept. 19, 2019, at the age of 82.

James "Jim" was born in Tallulah, La., on Oct. 17, 1936, to James R. King II and Ophelia Turnage. He was the fifth child born into this family of nine children.

Jim joined the Air Force at the age of 18. He was enthusiastic about service to his country. As an airman, was stationed at Bryan Air Force Base, where he met his future bride, Iva. They were married on Aug. 17, 1956. During their 61 years of marriage, they raised three children: Beverly, Robert and Russell.

During the time Jim was serving active duty in the Air Force as a firefighter, he and his family traveled to New Mexico, Libya, Texas, Germany, North Carolina and Michigan. Jim served in Thailand during the

He retired from the Air Force after 23 years and then continued his commitment through civil service for another 22 years.

Jim and his family moved to Alaska in 1979. There, he found his happy place. He loved to float around and fish in his boat in Prince William Sound and hunt with his son, Russ, and his son-in-law, Brad. He also loved to hang out with his grandkids: Russell, Samantha, Casey and Kelsey. He and Iva were avid gardeners as well.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Beverly and her husband, Brad, and their children, Casey and Kelsey; along with his son, Russ; grandson, Russ II; and great-grandchildren, Samantha, and Sawyer; he is also survived by his brother, Leo King; and sisters, Nita Tye, Margie King and Wanda King.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Iva; their son, Robert; and granddaughter, Samantha.

