Shortly after midnight on Feb. 7, 2019, Jim graduated to his final retirement home. He fought a long hard battle against cancer as his family took care of him at home.

Jim got his start in Oregon as the youngest of 13 kids and is leaving behind his big brother Bob and sister Florence whom he loved fiercely.

Moving to Alaska for a new start in 1979, he brought his auto body skills which took care of his family, and his pool shark skills which made him the coolest dad on the block. His daughter, Carrie; wife, Joy; and son-in-law, Thomas Cook welcome him home; while daughter, Sally; and two grandchildren, Grant and Carrie, feel the sadness of missing his smiles and words of encouragement.

Jim also held his church family dear to his heart as they were faithful and tireless in the care of his family while navigating through years of agony in cancer's devastation. He attributed a good and fulfilling - though not long enough - life to the grace and patience of Jesus, the commitment of family, and the friendship of his church family.

The service for Jim will be held on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Eagle River Grace, 17850 Birchtree Street in Chugiak, Alaska, at 5 p.m. A light reception will follow the service. Come and eat an ugly frog, which was Jim's philosophy about how to get a job done!

