James Stephen Walsh, "Jim" passed away at the age of 70, on Nov. 7, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. Jim was born on Long Island, N.Y. and raised in Garden City, N.Y. He graduated from CWPost College and worked primarily as a counselor for disadvantaged youth and young adults in New York City and Anchorage. Jim discovered and fell in love with Alaska during his time in US Army while stationed in Fairbanks. He eventually made Anchorage his permanent home. Jim was an active and avid athlete for most of his life. He played baseball, football, boxed and rode his bike through the streets of Manhattan to keep fit. In Alaska he enjoyed hiking and being active in the glorious outdoors of his adopted home. He was a serious writer and captured the essence of his beloved Alaskan wilderness in every letter and story. Jim made a life for himself in Alaska making many lifelong friends along the way. Ironically, for one so strong and active, Jim contracted ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) around 2002 when he was 53 years old. With courage and determination, and with a severely limited prognosis, Jim soldiered on, beating the odds for an unbelievable seventeen more years, without complaint or bitterness as he was slowly robbed of his mobility. The devotion of his friends is a testament to a noble and courageous soul who endured so much yet continued to love his friends, his family and life, so heartily.
A Mass will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 from 11:30 - noon at Providence Extended Care Chapel, 920 Compassion Circle. He will be laid to rest at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery at 1 p.m. and a reception will be held from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at the Inlet Towers Pub, 1020 W 12th Avenue.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to ALS (www.alsa.org) or DAV (www.secure.dav.org).
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 29, 2019