Celebration of Life 2:00 PM VFW, Susitna Post 9365 Wasilla , AK

James Helminiak passed away at his home on Schrock Road in Wasilla, Alaska, on June 21, 2019, at the age of 77.

James was born in Toledo, Ohio, to parents Chester and Florence Helminiak. He joined the army at age 18, and served in Germany for three years at the time of the Berlin Wall Crisis. He shook hands with President Kennedy as the President walked by the troops. After returning home, he met and married Jonalynn Merryfield on May 8, 1965, and lived in Michigan, where he cut trees for Lazy Boy Chair Company.

In 1972, they and their three children, Deborah, Jack and James Jr., moved to Alaska, where they built and operated Bald Mountain Lumber on Schrock Road in Wasilla. After 37 years of marriage, James and Jonalynn parted ways.

James was a hard worker and his love for Alaska was immense. On his off time he loved to trap, do taxidermy, hunt, fish, work in his garden and spend time with his family. The last 4 1/2 years James enjoyed spending time with his loving partner, Olga Cwikla.

James is survived by his brother, Harold (Bill) Helminiak of Ohio; sister, Mary Fetterman of Pennsylvania; his four children: daughter, Deborah Miller (Jack); and sons, Jack Merryfield, James Helminiak Jr. (Mary) and Ryan Helminiak; grandchildren, Heather Jackson (James), Amber Voorhis (Nick), Jared Brown (Mae), Danielle Miller (Justin), Adam Miller (Heather), JamieLynn Helminiak, Steve Helminiak, Olivia Helminiak, Brandon Welsh, Brittany Tompkins, Moses Merryfield, Abby Merryfield, Lia Thruston, Joseph Nichols and Lyndsey Pritchett; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and significant other, Olga Cwikla.

