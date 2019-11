Alaskan resident James L. Stout, 76, passed away due to cancer October 28th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.Jim served four years in the Navy during the Vietnam War . He then spent the next 55 years working in telecommunications worldwide with most of that time spent in Alaska.He is survived by his wife, Susan Stout, of 51 years; his two sons and daughters-in-love, Jeff and Monica Stout and Jamie and Grace Stout; five Grandies, Haley Ford and her husband Jack, Anna Stout, Gillian, Camden, and Caitlin Stout; two sisters, Kay Stout and Carol Edwards and her husband Lou; sister-in-law Judy Guyette and brother-in-law Gary Hopkins; and six nieces and one nephew.A service will held this Saturday, November 9th at 11:00am, at The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Arca Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to Turnagain Quilts of Valor or the .