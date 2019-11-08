Alaskan resident James L. Stout, 76, passed away due to cancer October 28th, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.
Jim served four years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He then spent the next 55 years working in telecommunications worldwide with most of that time spent in Alaska.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Stout, of 51 years; his two sons and daughters-in-love, Jeff and Monica Stout and Jamie and Grace Stout; five Grandies, Haley Ford and her husband Jack, Anna Stout, Gillian, Camden, and Caitlin Stout; two sisters, Kay Stout and Carol Edwards and her husband Lou; sister-in-law Judy Guyette and brother-in-law Gary Hopkins; and six nieces and one nephew.
A service will held this Saturday, November 9th at 11:00am, at The Arc of Anchorage, 2211 Arca Drive, Anchorage, AK 99508. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations be made to Turnagain Quilts of Valor or the .
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019